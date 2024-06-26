Quality Engineer
2024-06-26
Everyone talks about the career opportunities in the north of Sweden. Now you have the chance for an exciting adventure!
With a rich free time full of unique nature experiences, and a workday where you can make a difference for the transition to a sustainable world! The american newspaper TIME has listed Skellefteå as one of the world's 50 best places for new and exciting adventures, they call the city the "nordic warmth".
Skellefteå has jobs for the future, but also fantastic opportunities for outdoor life, culture and getting to know people from all over the world.
Right now we are looking for Quality Engineers to work onsite for one of Europe's most exciting and modern workplaces, where you will be part of the production of the green technology of the future!
As a quality engineer in this position you will be responsible for developing and implementing quality control processes, performing inspections and tests, analyzing data to identify and solve quality problems. Even though this is an independent role, it is important that you collaborate with other departments to ensure that projects meet the quality standards - For both the customer onsite and the end-customer.
As a quality engineer you will ensure to operate according to project requirements throughout construction regarding:
all CMT departments
activities, and roles influencing quality, including document control, quality control, material control, and engineering.
Responsibilities also include monitoring the quality control exercised by trade partners.
Ensure the development and implementation of the trade partners quality plans and procedures
Provide appropriate training programs for all the staff performing quality functions.
You will be expected to monitor quality control progress, maintain project quality and risk management documentation, and monitor the use of project resources.
Additionally, you are responsible for coordinating action requests with project management regarding quality issues, reporting on project safety and risk-related key performance indicators.
You will ensure compliance with project implementation plans and procedures, and establishing and maintaining the project's quality management system in accordance with ISO 9001:2015 and contract requirements.
To thrive in this role you possess a curiosity and a solid interest in technology, therefore you are a natural initiator when it comes to activities and projects. It is important that you value teamwork, and that you communicate with clarity to all the various staffing areas. You are also a problem solver and have a good understanding of underlying problems and can continuously ensure that the quality standard is maintained.
We would like you to have a Bachelor's degree (or equivalent) in engineering.
several years of relevant experience.
Tvent doo Beograd - Filial Sweden
Termovent is part of Swiss corporation Arbonia Group, recently acquired by Midea Group. Mother company in Serbia with Branch in Sweden called Tvent.
In thirty years in the HVAC area (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), we are committed to creating ideal working conditions with minimal costs and development of products that meet the rigorous requirements of today's quality and energy efficiency practices. While being dedicated to principles of sustainable development, we are striving for the future development of our company.
