Quality Engineer
2024-01-23
AFNORD seeks an experienced Technical Cleanliness Engineer to join our team. Specializing in Auto / Pharma sector, we prioritize top-notch cleanliness and quality. The ideal candidate must be well-versed in VDA 19.1 and VDA 19.2 standards, with expertise in Greenfield and Brownfield Cleanroom projects.
Responsibilities:
VDA Standards:
Proficient in VDA 19.1 and VDA 19.2 to ensure technical cleanliness compliance.
Cleanroom Expertise:
Hands-on experience in Greenfield and Brownfield Cleanroom projects.
Implement best practices for cleanliness in controlled environments.
Hands-On Approach:
Practical application of theoretical knowledge on the shop floor.
Actively participate in cleanliness protocol implementation.
Problem-Solving:
Use tools like 5W and 8D to address technical cleanliness issues.
Collaborate for effective corrective and preventive actions.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in relevant field.
Proven experience in technical cleanliness engineering.
Familiarity with Greenfield and Brownfield Cleanroom projects.
Strong theoretical foundation paired with hands-on expertise.
Proficient in 5W, 8D, and related methodologies.
Excellent communication skills for cross-functional collaboration.
How to Apply: To apply Send your CV to recruitment@afnord.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30
