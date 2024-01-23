Quality Engineer

Afnord AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Stockholm
2024-01-23


AFNORD seeks an experienced Technical Cleanliness Engineer to join our team. Specializing in Auto / Pharma sector, we prioritize top-notch cleanliness and quality. The ideal candidate must be well-versed in VDA 19.1 and VDA 19.2 standards, with expertise in Greenfield and Brownfield Cleanroom projects.

Responsibilities:

VDA Standards:
Proficient in VDA 19.1 and VDA 19.2 to ensure technical cleanliness compliance.

Cleanroom Expertise:
Hands-on experience in Greenfield and Brownfield Cleanroom projects.
Implement best practices for cleanliness in controlled environments.

Hands-On Approach:
Practical application of theoretical knowledge on the shop floor.
Actively participate in cleanliness protocol implementation.

Problem-Solving:
Use tools like 5W and 8D to address technical cleanliness issues.
Collaborate for effective corrective and preventive actions.

Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in relevant field.

Proven experience in technical cleanliness engineering.
Familiarity with Greenfield and Brownfield Cleanroom projects.
Strong theoretical foundation paired with hands-on expertise.
Proficient in 5W, 8D, and related methodologies.
Excellent communication skills for cross-functional collaboration.

How to Apply: To apply Send your CV to recruitment@afnord.se reference G.O

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30
E-post: recruitment@afnord.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Afnord AB (org.nr 559005-8136)
Varuvägen 9 (visa karta)
125 30  ÄLVSJÖ

Jobbnummer
8412232

