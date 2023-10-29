Quality Engineer
2023-10-29
JOB DESCRIPTION:
• Support improvement and process development initiatives.
• Host external audits by customers and third parties on ATEX/IECEx as well as quality and environment management standards (ISO 9001 and 14001).
• Lead and conduct internal audits according to quality, environment and ATEX/IECEx requirements.
• General support in lean and six sigma work, such as DMAIC-investigations.
• Other general quality engineering tasks.
QUALIFICATIONS:
• Must-have competence/experience
• At least three years of experience as a quality engineer, be comfortable in production environments.
• Good understanding of standards such as ISO 9001 and 14001, as well as ATEX/IECEx requirements.
• Excellent ability in Swedish and English (spoken as well as written)
• Good-to-have competence
• Bachelor or Master degree in Quality Management or equivalent formal education
• Experience from Lean and/or Six Sigma training
• Personal skills
You are passionate about continuous improvements, making an impact and always act with integrity. You
continuously push yourself to achieve new goals and are not afraid to question the status quo by proposing creative
solutions to problems.
Start of the Assignment: ASAP
Extent: 100%
