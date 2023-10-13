Quality Engineer
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Home Comfort Group in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 950 employees and from part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 409,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
We are seeking a Quality Engineer to act as the Lead for Setting up the Calibration System for the location.
Quality Engineer will lead the entire calibration system set-up process for the location, which includes defining processes and methods, as well as procuring measurement equipment for the department. This position also involves leading the project to establish the Calibration and Metrology lab for the plant, managing the ordering process, and working with external suppliers for lab build-up.
The Quality Engineer will work closely with engineering and manufacturing teams to define test specifications for calibration and validation and ensure the calibration system's integration and operability. The Quality Engineer will also be responsible for maintaining and updating an accurate database of measuring equipment and providing support to the MSA and SPC teams.
Additionally, they will support plant quality topics on a case-by-case basis and proactively identify opportunities for continuous improvement to drive plant improvements.
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, we see that you have:
Bachelors or Master's in engineering (Mechanical Engineering or related)
Knowledge in ISO 9001 / IATF 16949 ; ISO/IEC 17025 requirements
Experience in calibration of standard measurement devices
Relevant work experience (2-5 years) in metrology
Knowledge in statistical tools and core tools (SPC, MSA)
Good networking, organizational and time management skills.
Ability to work with cross-functional teams to deliver tight timelines
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Fluent in English and Swedish
Additional Information
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch, we celebrate you. Our people are what make us remarkable. Therefore, we recognize your contribution with
competitive salary packages, collective agreements with unions, occupational pension, and other attractive benefits, such as wellness contribution, smart work, flexible working hours, Gym & Yoga classes at site.
Let's not forget the sincere "thank you" for our employees' contribution. Our success is your success. Let's celebrate together.
