QC Technician
2024-07-28
We are looking for a QC Technician to strengthen our QC laboratory capabilities. We work in 3-shifts, Monday-Friday.
Tasks
In the laboratory we evaluate all batches produced by the Trelleborg production plant and approve them before they are shipped from the factory. The quality control evaluations involve physical tests of the wet ink, e.g. viscosity and particle size measurements, and also evaluation of ink printed on a substrate, e.g. colour strength and shade.
We work in close collaboration across several functions in Flint Group, supporting R&D as well as our production sites around the world with analysis.
Important parts of the job are to ensure that the equipment used on a regular basis are calibrated and documented, and that the test methods are correct and maintained.
In addition to physical testing, all data produced is reported in SAP.
Background and pre-requisites
We believe a diploma degree in Chemistry is beneficial as well as previous experience in laboratory work and/or from ink industries. Mastering spoken and written Swedish and English languages is a must and basic knowledge in statistics is a merit.
