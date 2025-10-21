QA/QC-Lead - Mechanical
Justera Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-10-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Justera Group AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Södertälje
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role: The QA/QC Lead-Mechanical is responsible for developing and owning the quality plan specific to the mechanical engineering aspects of the project. The role ensures that the right tools, methods and equipment are used for quality work in the mechanical area and reports to the overall QA/QC Lead. You will supervise the activities of dedicated QA/QC coordinators (for example for rotating equipment and piping systems)
Key Responsibilities:
Own and assist in the development of the quality plan for the mechanical parts of the project, and ensure that it meets project specifications, standards and regulations.
Ensure that the right tools, procedures and equipment are used for quality assurance in the mechanical area.
Oversee all QA/QC activities in the mechanical area, including inspections, audits and tests, to ensure that quality standards are met.
Coordinate and support the QA/QC team in the mechanical area to ensure effective quality control.
Collaborate with work area managers, construction management and technical teams to quickly resolve mechanical quality issues and provide guidance.
Ensure that all mechanical Construction and manufacturing activities comply with projects, specifications, industry standards and regulations.
Work closely with contractors to ensure quality assurance and quality controls are met including reviewing the contractor's quality plan and providing feedback.
Evaluate the contractor's quality system as per contract.
Review inspection reports from contractors to the rest of the team.
Coordinate with the contractor's engineering team to make necessary adjustments to design decisions and prepare change orders as needed.
Organize regular meetings to follow up on results of quality audits.
Coordinate with third party inspectors and other relevant agencies as needed.
Provide regular updates to the QA/QC Lead on mechanical QA/QC performance, issues and solutions.
The role is also expected to participate in key cross-functional meetings to coordinate interfaces, as well as ad-hoc and internal working meetings and monthly meeting.
Advantage if you have experience in:
Projects in the process or energy industry
Industry-specific standards and requirements
Good knowledge of current welding standards
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Justera Group AB
(org.nr 559276-0275), https://justeragroup.com/ Arbetsplats
Justera Group Kontakt
Annika careers@justeragroup.com 0761922440 Jobbnummer
9566782