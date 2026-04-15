QA Lead
Stockholm IT Academi AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stockholm IT Academi AB i Stockholm
We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Software Testing QA Lead to join our team. As the QA Lead, you will be responsible for leading and supervising a team of software testers to ensure the quality and reliability of our software products. You will play a critical role in the testing process, from creating test plans and designing test cases to executing tests and analyzing results. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in software testing methodologies, excellent leadership skills, and a keen eye for detail.
Roles and Responsibilities:
Lead and supervise a team of software testers, providing guidance and support as needed.
Develop comprehensive test plans outlining the testing approach, strategies, and timelines.
Design detailed test cases to thoroughly evaluate the functionality and performance of software applications.
Coordinate and oversee the execution of test cases, ensuring that tests are conducted accurately and efficiently.
Analyze test results to identify defects, bugs, and areas for improvement, and collaborate with developers to address issues.
Generate reports documenting the testing process, results, and any identified issues, and communicate findings to management and stakeholders.
Continuously improve testing processes and methodologies, incorporating best practices and implementing new tools and techniques.
Provide training and mentoring to testers to enhance their skills and knowledge in software testing.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.
Proven experience in software testing, with at least 10 of experience in a QA Lead or similar role.
Strong understanding of software testing methodologies, tools, and best practices.
Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.
Ability to prioritize tasks, manage time effectively, and work efficiently in a fast-paced environment.
Experience with test automation tools and techniques is a plus.
If you are passionate about ensuring the quality and reliability of software products and possess the skills and experience required for this role, we encourage you to apply. Join our team and play a key role in delivering high-quality software solutions to our customers. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30
E-post: hr@sita.dev Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stockholm IT Academi AB
(org.nr 559337-9141) Jobbnummer
9856038