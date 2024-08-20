QA Engineer to Glooko!
2024-08-20
Are you ready to make a difference in the world of digital health? We at Academic Work are looking for a QA Engineer to join Glooko's dynamic team in Gothenburg. If you have a passion for software testing, an interest in healthcare, and a desire to kick-start your career in a cutting-edge industry, this opportunity is for you!
Glooko is a leading digital health company dedicated to transforming diabetes management through innovative technology. Their goal is to help people with diabetes live healthier lives by offering personalized, data-driven solutions. With Glooko's mobile and web applications, users can easily track their blood glucose levels, medication, physical activity, and nutrition, creating a complete picture of their health. This information can be easily shared with healthcare providers, making collaboration and informed treatment decisions simpler. At Glooko, engineers, designers, and healthcare experts work together to develop modern solutions that shape the future of diabetes care.
As a QA Engineer at Glooko you will play an important role in ensuring that Glooko's products continue to meet users' needs through thorough testing and innovative design. Here you will be a part of a Gothenburg-based team consisting of developers, product owners, product managers and QA Engineers. You will for example:
Work tasks
• Participate in requirements analysis, risk analysis and design reviews
• Develop and maintain, test cycles, validation protocols and reports required for testing and regulatory
• Troubleshoot errors, bugs, and compromised issues
• Analyze use cases, develop, and execute both automated and manual tests for integration, components (front end and back end), system, end2end testing and regression testing
To excel in this role, you should have a foundation in software testing principles, an eye for detail, and a passion for problem-solving. Additionally, your ability to communicate effectively and collaborate with diverse teams will be key to your success. We are looking for:
• An academic degree within IT/software testing/system development
• Full professional proficiency in English
• Oriented in establishing and maintaining automation frameworks for API's and standalone applications
• Experience working with databases
It is meritorious if you
• Are fluent in swedish
• Have previous experience from QA, working with regression testing
• Have an interest in the medical field
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Responsible
• Orderly
Learn more about Glooko here!
