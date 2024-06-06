Python developer to Dwellir in Uppsala!
Are you interested in advancing your career as a developer? Dwellir is currently seeking you with prior experience in Python and a strong eagerness to learn. Join their inspiring and dynamic team in Uppsala! We are working with ongoing selection, so feel free to submit your application today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Dwellir AB is a pioneering company in the realm of blockchain infrastructure and was founded in Uppsala, 2021. Their focus is on the future of the internet, specifically the development of infrastructure for blockchain networks like Polkadot and Ethereum. They operate multiple sites that offer the core functionalities needed of a blockchain infrastructure provider. The company is 100% financed by the original founders, allowing them the freedom to build smartly.
Dwellir aims to expand their team in Uppsala by adding a Python developer. You're welcomed to a close and driven DevOps-team with high ambitions, to deliver professional grade software for Dwellir. The onboarding process is thorough, providing you with an introduction to your tasks and learning opportunities from your future colleagues. The position is placed in the center of Uppsala and you're expected to work from Dwellirs office.
Your primary responsibility is to support the ongoing operations of infrastructure systems. You will work with programming tasks independently, as well as, report qualified tasks to a senior developer.
Work tasks
• interact with the upstream projects/teams to follow up on any issue relating to the software produced
• Carrie out assigned tasks related to software development of Dwellirs software stacks. For example, Juju charms, supporting software and deployment of new Dwellir services (blockchains)
• Take part in the OnCall and incident resolution processes of Dwellir services, this may include out of office hours
• Participate in training sessions arranged by Dwellir when requested
• Participate in company wide planning sessions when requested
You are offered to
• Be part of a company with streamlined decision-making processes
• Own your development and have the opportunity to influence your work
• Participate in Dwellir's team activities outside of work
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A relevant education from university/college in IT/development
• Previous work experience from similar positions, for example software developer, fullstack developer
• Good knowledge in Python, or similar languages
• Good knowledge in Linux
• Fluency in English, both spoken and written
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledgeable in software containerization technologies
Dwellir is looking for a team player and you are motivated by working closely with your team. Furthermore, you appreciate collaborations and take initiative to develop. To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• cooperative
• selfSufficient
• networker
• qualityOriented
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
