Python Developer
2024-11-05
We now have a new need and are therefore looking for a consulting colleague with the qualifications below. The position is part of our consulting services, which means you will be employed by us and work with clients or internal projects and assignments.Your Profile (Must-have requirements)
Python developer with data warehouse experience.
Great to have Snowpark experience.
Required ability to work independently.
Application deadline:11-11-2024About UsWe currently employ experienced consultants in areas such as System Development, AI, Machine Learning, Testing, Cloud, Infra DevOps, and IT Project Management.Working at Deploja is something entirely different from working at an ordinary consulting company-and we are really proud of that. So, what makes us unique?We simply offer more than just a high salary and greater freedom; that's just the beginning. With us, you'll find the work environment and opportunities you deserve. Welcome to Deploja, where the grass is indeed greener!
Vi erbjuder dig följande, Valet är ditt!
Exciting assignments with our many clients. We focus on long-term projects, which gives you the opportunity to create value for the client while also developing yourself.
A secure monthly salary - together we'll agree on a base salary depending on your assignments.
Company car - we encourage you to choose an electric car for a more sustainable future.
Occupational pension and great opportunities for salary conversion.
Vacation - Would you like more than 30 days of vacation, perhaps 60 days?
Private health insurance, accident insurance, and life insurance for increased security.
Skills development - you set your own budget and choose the training you wish to attend.
Quality of life - Are you struggling to balance everyday life and wish to work a little less while still earning as much, if not more?
We handle applications continuously, and due to the high workload, it's especially important to include a short motivation for the position, explaining how you meet the requirements.
