Python Developer - Göteborg
2025-09-24
Python Developer
Role Description
We are looking for a Python Developer to join a team working with AI-driven solutions. In this role, you will develop pipelines that support and automate engineering tasks by combining traditional software automation with the use of Large Language Models. The position requires agile collaboration, continuous delivery of results, and close cooperation with other development teams. You will contribute to future-oriented AI applications while addressing current challenges, where collaboration, curiosity, and initiative are highly valued.
Responsibilities
Develop pipelines for automation and AI-driven engineering tasks
Integrate and optimize solutions using Large Language Models
Collaborate with cross-functional development teams in an agile environment
Continuously deliver and present results to stakeholders
Contribute to innovation and future-oriented AI applications
Requirements
Strong programming skills in Python
2-5 years of professional experience
Master's degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Software Engineering, or equivalent field
Practical experience working with Large Language Models
Meriting
Knowledge of Kubernetes
Experience working with DevOps practices
Start/Duration
Start: ASAP or by agreement
Duration: By agreement
Location
By agreement (onsite, hybrid, or remote depending on assignment)
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm within the IT sector. We partner with established technology companies as well as innovative startups to offer attractive career opportunities for professionals looking to grow within digital development and IT. With our strong technical expertise and extensive network, we effectively match the right consultant with the right assignment. At Rasulson Consulting, you will receive personalized guidance, ongoing feedback, and the opportunity to take the next step in your career.
