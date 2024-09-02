Purchasing Specialist Equipment
Novo Energy Production AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
Purchasing Specialist Equipment
Are you a driven purchasing specialist with great technical skills or interest? Do you have a deep understanding of working and cooperating cross-functionally in a multicultural environment? If so, we would be thrilled to get to know you!
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Purchasing Specialist Equipment to join our Supply Chain team.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
What you will do:
As a Purchasing Specialist Equipment, you will drive purchasing projects from start to finish which includes RFx's, contracting and supplier management. As a member of the Process Equipment & MRO team you will take responsibility for defined areas, but we also support each other when needed and embrace new challenges. An important part will be on the equipment delivery, working hand in hand with the Process Engineering Team at NOVO to assure delivery and installation in accordance with time plan and budget. Your main focus will be on the commercial part of the sourcing, delivery, including change orders, non-conformities but also to organize weekly drumbeats and follow-up on the actions decided. You will be a large contributor to the successful delivery of Equipment within the project team and ensure that it will be handed over to operations as planned.
You will be reporting to Senior Manager Purchasing Process Equipment & MRO.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Support the whole organization understanding the consolidated needs, finding the right suppliers, negotiating, and putting sustainable agreements in place.
- Develop and maintain strong relationships with suppliers to negotiate favorable terms and conditions.
- Driving RFx-processes with full responsibility and understanding of cost breakdowns and buildup of time plans.
- Track and execute the contract for equipment investments from a commercial perspective to ensure the delivery of the equipment according to agreement.
- Work collaboratively with stakeholders and suppliers on present and new projects, supply agreements and cost optimization initiatives.
- Negotiate, track and follow-up on change orders and non-conformities.
Skills & Requirements:
You share our passion to make the world a better, cleaner place. You are convinced that working in a diverse, multi-cultural environment does not only drive value, it is also a source of energy and satisfaction for you. You are service oriented and understand that Supply Chain is a pivotal function to the success of a company throughout its establishment, growth and steady state.
From your professional career to date, you have:
- Bachelor's degree in Business, Supply Chain Management or Engineering
- More than 3 years' experience in equipment procurement or a similar role
- Experience in multi-cultural business relationships
- Exceptional analytical skills and data driven decision making
- Excellent English, written and oral
Personal success factors:
- Communicative personality
- Highly organized and result driven
- Focus on delivering solutions to stakeholders
- Love to solve problems
Please note that if you proceed to the final stage of our recruitment process, both a drug test and a background check will be mandatory.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Novo Energy Production AB
(org.nr 559344-2626), https://www.novoenergy.se/ Arbetsplats
Novo Energy Jobbnummer
8874070