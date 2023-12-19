Purchasing Manager
2023-12-19
The Koenigsegg Procurement department is a diversified team of highly skilled purchasers and material planners. Our mission is to source and purchase all direct and indirect material to the right cost, quality and time.
We are looking for a driven leader with a proven track record of creating structure and delivering results; both strategic sourcing as well as, project purchasing within product development projects.
At current count, we are a department of 30 divided in four teams; Electronics, Metal, Composite and Indirect material. We operate with a non-conventional mindset, aiming to bring procurement onwards and upwards. We are a fact-driven department that delivers added value by being the interface between suppliers and Koenigsegg's R&D, operations, sales and all other business-related areas.
The Role - Purchasing Manager
As the Purchasing Manager, you will be an integral part of our Procurement Management Team, tasked with leading, supporting, and developing one of the four teams of skilled and dedicated purchasers. Your primary focus will revolve around creating the necessary conditions for your team's success within in an evolving and complex environment. Representing your team, the department, and Koenigsegg on various occasions, both domestically and globally, will be among your key responsibilities.
In this role, you will serve as a leader, guiding your colleagues and team members through their day-to-day challenges and developing their personal growth and development. Your daily challenges will include handling urgent requests, mitigating unforeseen problems, and executing projects with precision and ingenuity.
Together with your team, you will assume responsibility for ensuring compliance, strategic sourcing, project purchasing, and material planning within selected categories. Your collective efforts will exceed targets within quality, cost, lead time and reliability of supply.
Crucially, this position will act as a vital link between the Engineering and Purchasing functions, facilitating seamless coordination in development activities. You will be instrumental in driving change within procurement practices and fostering a culture of continuous improvements.
The role of Purchasing Manager will be based at the Koenigsegg headquarters in Ängelholm, Sweden, and you will report directly to our Head of Procurement.
For this position, we are looking for someone with passion for business, results, and hands-on execution. Having the ability to deal with urgent requests to mitigate unforeseen problems creatively and effectively is essential. Passion for supply chain, technology and a drive to develop yourself and the ones in your team.
You are an authentic leader, that inspires the team to define and exceed short and long-term targets. You know how to communicate feedback and expectations in order to enable growth within people and enable stakeholders.
Requirements:
- A Master's degree in Industrial Engineering and Management or related fields.
- 6-10 years of experience in Sourcing/Supply Chain Management, preferably within the automotive industry.
- Strong negotiation skills and business acumen.
- Problem-solving and analytical skills.
- Extensive Project experience, particularly in product development projects, is advantageous.
- Thorough knowledge of relevant production technologies, production economy and cost calculations
- Risk management skills and deep understanding of Supplier Relationship Management.
- Advanced communication skills in English, with proficiency in Swedish as a plus.
Availability
Immediately / According to agreement
Full time
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
