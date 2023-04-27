Protective Security Operator
2023-04-27
We are looking for a highly self-driven and solutions oriented Protective Security Operator with a genuine interest in people and security to join our journey to build and develop our team in Stockholm!
Are you an organized, structured but also a problem-solving person who has a great attention to details? Do you have a great interest in protective security and maybe information security as well? Do you take on new challenges with a high energy level and share your opinion and ideas when seeing things that could improve? Then this role and Ework Group might be the perfect fit for you!
Ework Group is a total talent solutons provider, with a focus on IT/OT, R&D, Engineering and Business Development. Ework is operating in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Poland. We are bridging the gap between talent and assignments. Through a vast portfolio of services and product solutions, we make talent accessible to organizations, as well as assignments accessible to professionals, in order to contribute to more dynamic, well-functioning and future proof talent supply chains.
The role as a Protective Security Operator
As a Protective Security Operator, your main responsibility will be to conduct comprehensive background investigations on our clients employees. This will involve conducting security screening interviews in accordance with the Security Protection Act, checking references, verifying job/educational history, and reviewing other relevant documentation to ensure the candidate meets the security requirements. Your work will be critical in helping us maintain a safe and secure environment for our clients.
Key Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:
Background Screening
Security Vetting
SUA/Security Agreement Administration
General Security Administration, Business Support and Incident Management
If required, you might take on an advisory role and contribute to our clients, both operationally and strategically
What do we think that you need to succeed in this role?
We are looking for you who:
Are curious and interested in people
Has a genuine interest in safety
Are a strong interviewer
Has strong social and communication skills
Gladly share your opinion and ideas when seeing things that could improve.
Are detail-oriented, structured and well organized
Have strong capability to see things from different perspectives
Have an ability and interest to work with people from different cultures and backgrounds
Strongly believe in our shared Ework values
Experience is important, but we attach great importance to your personal qualities!
Requirements:
Experience of working within recruitment, psychology or HR
Experience in working with cross-functional teams to deliver on a common goal
Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and verbal
Meritorious but not a required experience:
A couple of years of experience working in the field of protective security, e.g. establishing security protection agreements (SUAs), conducting personal security checks and screening, and security vetting interviews.
What do we offer?
We offer you to be part of a great and successful team with an excellent opportunity to develop yourself on both a personal and professional level. Our new beautiful Stockholm office is located in the city center, close to the central station and with easy access to public transport. Ework Group has a generous wellness grant for all employees and we also have a flexible benefit that strengthens your pension.
Additional information:
Placement: Ework's office in Stockholm. The position will require travel to other Ework and/or Client locations.
Start: As soon as possible or up on agreement
Last day of application: Last day for application is 21st of May, interviews will be held continuously during the application period
Employment: Full-time employment - we apply a probationary period
Contact information:
Recruiter eleonora.holm@eworkgroup.com
& contact person tobias.flodeer@eworkgroup.com
Our company provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics.
