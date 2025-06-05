Project Risk Coordinator
Maandag Nordic AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Maandag Nordic AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Köping
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Why Maandag Nordic? With us, you'll get the chance to really put your ideas into action. We offer a work environment where you can grow and learn through hands-on experience - trying things out, making mistakes, and improving.
If you are a good match, we would like to receive a CV in WORD format with motivation why you fit this assignment, your availability and any scheduled holidays.
For more than 35 years, Maandag® has been at the forefront of empowering people and organisations. We not only help professionals get jobs, but also connect them with a future that matches their values, desires and ambitions. Because when people are truly in the right place, they can develop themselves, fulfil their dreams and go to work with fresh energy every day. The energy and power released in the process is a catalyst for growth for companies. We started in the Netherlands, but now we also help professionals and organisations in Belgium, Poland, Dubai and Sweden. Our extensive knowledge of different markets, coupled with our wide network, enables us to make perfect matches quickly.
Start: July
Duration: 6 months & possibility of extension
Location: Stockholm As a Project Risk Coordinator, you'll be working within the Project Delivery function, providing support to the Risk and Opportunities Lead and project teams. This is a junior to mid-level role designed for individuals with foundational experience in project or risk management and a strong willingness to learn and grow within the field. You will support qualitative risk management processes and help integrate risk thinking across capital project delivery. The role requires good communication skills, a proactive mindset, and the ability to work effectively in a team environment. Key responsibilities - Support the development and implementation of risk management plans across capital projects.
- Assist in facilitating structured risk workshops and meetings (technical and non-technical) and contribute to the maintenance of project risk registers.
- Update and monitor risk registers, track mitigation actions, and assist risk owners in following up on responsibilities
- Support reporting of risk exposure and mitigation status to project stakeholders.
- Work closely with Planning, Cost, HSE, and Engineering teams to support the integration of risk into project planning and controls.
- Assist in the preparation of risk review documentation, lessons learned, and close-out reports.
- Participate in cross-functional meetings and support administrative tasks associated with risk management systems.
- Engage with Risk and Opportunities Lead to support consistent practices and seek feedback and mentoring.
Education and certifications
A university degree in Project Management, Risk Management, Engineering, or a related field.
Professional certification in risk or project management (e.g.,PMI - CAPM, PMI-CAPM, PMI-RMP, PMI-PMP, MoR Management of risk Prince 2, or equivalent)
Strong communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus)
Considered a plus. Formal training in conducting technical risk reviews i.e. Hazard studies i.e. IChemE - HAZOP Leadership & Management.
Experience
3 to 5 years of experience in project or risk management roles within capital projects such as energy, mining, infrastructure, or heavy industrial projects.
Competence and skills
Demonstrate physical in project experience
Facilitating or supporting risk workshops.
Understanding risk principles and awareness of ISO 31000 or similar standards.
Interest in facilitation and analytical skills related to risk management.
Risk system knowledge in registers, and reporting tools.
Team-oriented mindset and proactive approach to learning and supporting project objectives.
Any experience with technical reviews (e.g., HAZOP, design reviews) is considered a plus but not required.
Strong personal and interpersonal skills.
Operational risk management knowledge is considered a plus
Administrative skills and knowledge
Personal qualities
Curious, enthusiastic, and eager to grow professionally. A team player who contributes to a positive and respectful work environment. Able to receive guidance, seek feedback, and take initiative in developing skills and knowledge. Demonstrates professionalism, reliability, and a commitment to supporting project success.
Other abilities
Ability to work in a hybrid environment, occasionally travel to site locations, and engage with stakeholders across different technical disciplines and cultures. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "154". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Maandag Nordic AB
(org.nr 559482-5522) Arbetsplats
Maandag Skellefteå Kontakt
Erasmia Giannoudaki
Erasmia Giannoudaki erasmia.giannoudaki@maandag.com +46739049267 Jobbnummer
9377322