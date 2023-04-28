Project Quality Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla chefsjobb i Ludvika
2023-04-28
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Västerås
, Sundsvall
, Oskarshamn
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
Hitachi Energy is seeking an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) Project Quality Manager for our HVDC project business. This role is responsible for planning, organizing, leading, and monitoring all quality work related to the project. Analyze and consider quality demands of the contract and align them to HVDC's (High Voltage Direct Current) quality management system. Support and guide the project core team in all quality related issues in the project to support project objective achievement in terms of quality, supplier & subcontractor quality, and customer satisfaction. Coordinate and lead all quality related discussion with the Customer. Flag for and stop execution of the project if quality risks are too high.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even if you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
We are flexible in terms of location for this position!
Your responsibilities
Develop, implement and follow up a stable quality management system; apply it to the project and support the project team in delivering great results with the right quality.
Setup project quality plan, master test plan and other quality documents based on quality system and analysis of specific contractual quality requirements.
Plan, organize, lead and monitor all quality assurance and control activities in the project.
Enable the team to follow the quality management system. Provide training and auditing process adherence guidance as required.
Register and follow up quality risks in the risk register based on analysis, and ensure mitigations are identified and implement.
Engage the team to do the right thing by deriving, sharing and implementing "Lessons Learned" and ensuring they are fed back to the organization using HVDC business processes and tools.
Create, communicate and follow up the Master Test Plan hereby managing the interface to multiple stakeholders.
Drive the Quality culture in the project team, ensure the quality and compliance with local codes & standards, law & regulations as applicable for the pproject.
Your background
Bachelor's degree in technical or engineering or quality management and 2 years relevant professional experience ideally in EPC (Engineering Procurement Construction) project-based environment.
Good if you have power or energy industry experience.
Ability to lead and support project teams through processes and changes in complex organizations.
Proficient communication skills, collaborating efficiently with the team and effective in creating a trust-based relationships with our customers. English fluency (written and spoken).
Willingness to travel, as needed 10% and more to project status meetings, construction site and supplier locations. We are open to discuss family friendly set-ups.
Good if you have test coordination experience.
ISO9001 knowledge a plus, certified auditor a plus.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 1st of June! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Julia Blass, Julia.blass@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 107-38 33 04. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Petra Berggren petra.berggren@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
7709299