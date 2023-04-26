Project Quality Coach within Electromobility
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-04-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. Together we drive the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility based on cutting-edge engineering, state-of-the-art research, and well-proven technology within the Volvo Group. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead.
The team
You will be part of the Product Management department within Electromobility. The team is leading large and a diverse portfolio of projects, covering all Volvo brands and have a platform approach with adaptations towards the different markets. The team are located at CampX, Lundby. CampX is a place of innovation and collaboration where cross functional teamwork is a part of the daily work.
Does this sound like your future team? Apply here!
The role and responsibilities
You will have an important role in providing a quality perspective as well as knowledge in cross-functional Electromobility product development projects. You will be a go-to person for quality tools guidance, providing education and knowledge sharing when required.
The position includes both hands-on activities (to initiate the quality plan and to steer part of it) and coaching Project Managers/EPIC owner and Product Owners, to contribute to build up their competences. You can also be a neutral player to find compromises and opportunities as well as do Root Cause Analysis when required. Depending on the background and interest of the candidate, focus might be more on some fields then some others.
We are looking for a...
• trusted leader with strong drive who knows how to spark team engagement, a great networker and communicator. You are structured, have a business mindset, ability to prioritize and focus on key areas to secure maximum customer value in a fast-changing environment.
Requirements
Master's degree in engineering or equivalent
At least 5 years of experience in project management and quality within product development
Experience in working with FMEA and other quality tools
Coaching attitude is a must.
Electromobility Product knowledge is interesting.
Why Volvo Group?
Here, you will get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our daily work is performed in an international environment, allowing us to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Can you already imagine yourself working in our team?
In this role, you will be instrumental in driving the future electromobility solutions. Are you ready to take on the challenge? Join our rocketing change journey today!
Apply here for this opportunity!
We will continuously evaluate candidates. Feel free to contact us if you have further questions.
Hiring Manager
Christian Barranco
Christian.barranco.volvo.com
Orlando Sanchez Kloseorlando.sanchez@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7703375