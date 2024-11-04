Project Quality and Safety Manager - 457250
Alstom Transport AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-04
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signaling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Project Quality and Safety Manager based in Stockholm, Sweden we're looking for?
Your future role
Get on-board and apply your expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You will be part of the Quality team and take the responsibility for Quality and Safety assurance in the allocated Customer Projects.
We'll look to you to:
Be the Quality interface of the project toward the Customer.
Establish the Project Quality Plan in accordance with the contractual quality requirements as well as Alstom internal requirements, Quality Management System and processes. Ensure the proper application of the Project Quality Plan during contract execution.
Represent Quality in the project core team by supporting and leading quality activities throughout the lifecycle of the project.
Provide quality awareness on quality activities planned for the project and organize/facilitate the required quality trainings.
Support/Facilitate requested internal and external project audits, review and approval of vendor quality systems.
Support the project teams and the Project Manager to properly govern the project (e.g.: DFQ gate reviews & follow up related action plans, DFQ Go On-Time, DFQ Look Ahead).
Report Quality and Safety alerts. Manage Quality and Safety issues.
Ensure that safety assessment is correctly implemented from a quality perspective (i.e.: safety review) and prepare safety authorization.
Control project deliverables compliance through inspections, reviews and audits.
Ensure that all the REX (Return of Experience) have been considered and closely monitored
Facilitate problem solving during project execution phase to reduce the costs of non-quality (8D, QRQC, PDCA).
Support/Facilitate Supplier Quality topics and SPQD (e.g. SPL (Supplier Part List), FAI (First Article Inspection), FAT (Factory Acceptance Test), Material Inspections and FAR/FMR/SMR (First/Serial Assembly /Mounting Review)).
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Master's degree in quality/engineering/production with a management background
Experience of working in multi-cultural, large organizations and projects
Experience in cooperation with multiple stakeholders, efficiently managing tasks and deliverables with the ability to positively influence in cross-functional/ geographically distributed teams.
Experience in managing Quality, Configuration, Change, and Problem-solving tools
Fluent in English and (preferably) Swedish
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career, free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful and humble colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
All internal employees must inform their Line Manager about applying for this job.
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-04
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Jobbnummer
8993521