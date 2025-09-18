Project Purchasing Regional Category Manager
2025-09-18
We have a fantastic opportunity in our Purchasing team as a Project Purchasing Manager based in Sweden. Join us as Project Purchasing Manager - Bricks, where you'll be the key partner driving procurement excellence, leading category and sourcing strategies, and shaping impactful savings plans across Calderys EMEA projects, while working hand-in-hand with supply chain, engineering, and local teams.
Description
In this role, the Project Regional Category Manager will drive the execution of sourcing and category strategies for Merchandise Bricks, acting as the main point of contact for internal stakeholders. The candidate will develop and implement innovative savings plans across Calderys EMEA entities, ensuring alignment with project needs and supporting business growth. Together with local and cross-functional teams, the Project Regional Category Manager will contribute to transforming procurement into a value-adding, performance-driven function.
Responsibilities
Identify & qualify potential new suppliers and process the documentation to include in the company approved supplier list. Define and follow up the purchasing strategy for merchandise articles in Calderys.
Work with segment and engineering teams to identify savings initiatives leveraging on different design options : innovation, standardization.
Prepare and issue Request for Quote (RFQ) to selected bidders as per project procurement strategy, coordinate RFQ, organize commercial and technical bid clarifications with Engineering, Project Procurement Management & Project Execution department. Issue and negotiate claims due to non-conformities with suppliers.
Assess the procurement process for merchandise articles and propose improvement in policy.
Administer and continuously maintain the prices Merchandise shared database to ensure that all required data is available, correct and up to date. Provide guidance and direction for the other stakeholders.
List also the main Key Performance Indicators on which the incumbent on which be evaluated
Purchasing performance (cost avoidance)
Suppliers reliability. Rating system
Average payment terms
Qualifications
Education & Experience requirements:
Graduate with technical background
3-5 years of experience in Purchasing as Buyer or Commodity Manager
Experience in project mode is a must
Clear commercial drive
Capable to keep a long-term strategic view and a short-term hands-on mentality
Ability to communicate with engineering and technical teams and to integrate technical aspects
Knowledge
Excellent negotiation skills and knowledge of commercial terms and conditions
Experience with SAP/MM, Microsoft Office
Excellent English; any other European language is an advantage
Skills
Effective communication skills (verbal and written) with superiors, colleagues, and external stakeholders
Strong organizational skills, including ability to prioritize and plan work
Capability to manage multiple projects across entities; detail-oriented and able to multitask
Ability to build and maintain networks inside and outside the organization
Leadership Behaviors
Flex in own style to meet the needs of others or situations
Manage own energy and emotions; sets the right leadership example
Understand team members and how to get the best out of them
Empower team to operate outside their comfort zone by providing learning opportunities
Lead and collaborate across boundaries
Network effectively to share knowledge and drive performance
Delivers Results
Delivering short-term results while maintaining focus on long-term goals
Adapt to changing business priorities while maintaining personal and team performance
Gather external insight from other organizations and customers to innovate and drive business performance.
Look for finding ways to do things better, quicker or more efficiently.
This is a permanent position located in Höganäs.
Please apply with an English cv and a cover letter through our webpage; https://egmk.fa.us6.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/CX/job/3696/?utm_medium=jobshare&utm_source=External+Job+Share
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-18
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Calderys Nordic AB
(org.nr 556012-9800)
Bruksgatan 37 (visa karta
)
263 23 HÖGANÄS
Calderys Nordic Ab Hk
Talent Specialist EMEA
Anita Yadav anita.yadav@calderys.com
9515386