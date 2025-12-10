Project Purchaser
2025-12-10
Are you a professional seeking a new challenge in a dynamic and fast developing business? By joining Emerson as our Project Purchaser you will become part of New product introduction team.
As Project Purchaser in our site in Mölnlycke, Sweden you will be responsible to drive operations purchasing part of new product development projects with bill of material (BOM)
Let's Go, together! We offer a dynamic environment where individual contributions and inventions are valued and provide opportunities for training and self-development.
In this Role, Your Responsibilities Will Be:
1. Operational Direct Material Purchasing (Hands-on)
3-6 years of experience with BOM-driven operational purchasing in a technology or industrial company
Strong understanding of component structures, engineering documentation, and change management
Used to working with ABC classification, cost drivers, and inventory impact
Experience driving delivery performance, lead-times, and inventory level requirements with suppliers
2. Supplier Management & Negotiation
Proven experience in:
Quotation handling
Commercial negotiations
Contracting for prototypes, First Article Inspections (FAIs) and ramp-up phases
Ability to challenge suppliers professionally and drive accountability
3. Project & Cross-Functional Collaboration
Has worked in cross-functional project teams (E&D, PMO, supply chain, quality)
Experience working within structured NPD/NPI processes (e.g., gated product development processes)
Demonstrated ability to work with ambiguity and move projects forward
4. ERP & Business Systems
Solid experience with Oracle ERP (preferred) or other Tier-1 systems (SAP, M3, etc.)
Comfortable setting up new parts, managing system parameters, and handling procurement flows from quotation to delivery
Who You Are:
You set objectives to align with broader organizational goals and provide timely and helpful information to individuals across the organization. You encourage open communication with a diverse group of collaborators and team members. You seamlessly adapt your style to fit the specific needs of others. You build strong customer relationships and delivering customer-centric solutions.
For This Role, You Will Need:
Bachelor's degree in engineering or economics
Minimum 5-8 years in industrial manufacturing environments
Solid experience with Oracle ERP (preferred) or other Tier-1 systems (SAP, M3, etc.)
Fluent in English (spoken and written) and Swedish
Strong general IT/system affinity
Good knowledge of Microsoft Office applications (Excel, Word and PowerPoint)
Preferred Qualifications that Set You Apart:
Experience with New Product Introduction (NPI/NPD) sourcing in global organizations
Knowledge of low-cost country (LCC) sourcing strategies
Experience with Design for Supply / Design for Cost discussions
Knowledge of Emerson processes or similar product development models
Experience with risk analysis, supplier capability assessments, and qualification of new technologies
Excellent verbal and written communication skills and analytical skills
Our Culture & Commitment to You
At Emerson, we prioritize a workplace where every employee is valued, respected, and empowered to grow. We foster an environment that encourages innovation, collaboration, and diverse perspectives-because we know that great ideas come from great teams. Our commitment to ongoing career development and growing an inclusive culture ensures you have the support to thrive. Whether through mentorship, training, or leadership opportunities, we invest in your success so you can make a lasting impact. We believe diverse teams, working together are key to driving growth and delivering business results.
You'll find us at our Innovation Center in Mölnlycke, just 10 minutes from Gothenburg with excellent commuting options. Here, every employee is part of a dynamic and innovative environment where everyone understands how their work contributes to the success of our company.
At the office, you can enjoy access to our gym and share great lunches with colleagues in our restaurant. Customer focus, engagement, and courage are at the heart of our culture. We foster a friendly and positive atmosphere, and as part of a global organization with locations around the world, you'll have plenty of opportunities for personal and professional development. Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rosemount Tank Radar AB
(org.nr 556043-5124)
Layoutvägen 1
)
435 33 MÖLNLYCKE
