Project Procurement Manager
2025-02-27
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Project Procurement Manager Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are seeking a Project Procurement Manager, you will be responsible for ensuring efficient and cost-effective procurement operations, aligning purchasing strategies with project requirements, and collaborating closely with internal and external stakeholders. You will play a pivotal role in optimizing procurement processes, enhancing supplier negotiations, and driving value in our sales and delivery projects.
Key Responsibilities: Lead and coordinate procurement activities to maximize value in sales and delivery projects.
Develop and implement procurement strategies based on technical and commercial conditions.
Ensure supplier negotiations align with project-specific requirements, securing the best terms and conditions.
Manage project purchases to ensure accuracy, cost-effectiveness, and timely delivery.
Monitor, plan, and drive procurement activities to maintain material availability in line with project timelines.
Track and control project procurement costs to align with budgetary constraints.
Identify and drive cost-saving initiatives within projects, challenging the organization to improve efficiency.
Requirements:
Proven experience in procurement or supply chain management, preferably within a project-driven environment.
Strong leadership and coordination skills, with experience in leading procurement activities or managing projects.
Excellent negotiation skills and ability to analyze and optimize supplier agreements.
Technical background in areas such as design, application, or commissioning (preferred).
Goal-oriented mindset with a proactive and results-driven approach.
Exceptional communication and stakeholder management skills to collaborate effectively across departments.
Fluency in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
Location: Östergötlands län, \Finspång
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at swati@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
swati swati@vipas.se
9191567