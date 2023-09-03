Project Planner at Electromobility
2023-09-03
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. Together we drive the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility based on cutting-edge engineering, state-of-the-art research, and well-proven technology within the Volvo Group. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
Does this sound interesting? Apply here!
About the role
Join our team at the Volvo Group to drive the technology shift! Our team is part of Electromobility department which is developing complete electric propulsion systems for all Volvo Group business areas.
We're seeking a new Project Planner with a strong drive and genuine interest in Electromobility and Program Management. In this role, you'll provide a holistic view to support the program and connected streams. Your attention to details will be crucial for effective planning, securing parts, and ensuring program quality. You realize the importance of great teamwork, like to take on a challenge with a doer mindset. Your focus will be project planning, part securement and risk management. To be successful we believe that you are excellent in communication and enjoy working with multiple stakeholders. You will work with both hardware and software within Electromobility. You will work with our best project managers and in the future, we believe you see yourself as a project manager.
Your main responsibilities will be to:
Creating Time Plans for electromobility projects and programs and evaluating alternative scenarios
Lead consolidation of electromobility hardware and software deliveries to project build
Coordinate plans with related Epics and vehicle programs
Follow up on program progress
Contribute to the risk management and quality work
We are looking for a good communicator who can easily adapt the dialogue to different actors and enjoy collecting and analyzing information. You are outgoing and used to working proactively and being one step ahead. You are structured in your work and can come up with practical solutions.
Requirements:
University degree in engineering or equivalent
At least 3 years of work experience in relevant fields
Experience in Project management preferably within automotive industry
Leadership skills and with a "Make it happen" mindset
Analytical and well organized together with "can do" attitude
Why Volvo Group Trucks Technology?
Here, you will get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our daily work is performed in an international environment, allowing us to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Can you already imagine yourself working in our team?
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match!
We offer you an opportunity to grow and gain knowledge by working with all different functions such as engineering, sales, production and purchasing. You do so in an open environment that appreciates your improvement proposals.
Feel free to contact us if you have further questions!
Hiring manager
Mattias Simonsen
Director Electric Propulsion Heavy Duty Trucks, Electromobility
Responsible recruiter
Dania Khairallah
E-mail address: dania.khairallah@consultant.volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-24
Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
8081098