Project Planner

OHL Sverige AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm
2025-08-29


Skills and experience:
Specialized in project planning, scheduling, and control
Solid knowledge of Primavera P6, MS Project and Excel
Ability to develop, implement, and follow up on schedules to ensure project delivery on time and on budget
Well-developed communication and collaboration skills, working effectively in cross-functional teams
Experience from large infrastructure and tunnel projects in a Swedish context
Used to working in complex technical environments and managing multiple stakeholders

Education:
Master's Degree in Design and Construction Project Management (Sweden)
Bachelor of Science in Engineering (International)

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-14
E-post: aleksandra.kim@ohla-sverige.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
OHL Sverige AB (org.nr 559112-4358), https://ohla-sverige.com/
122 33  ENSKEDE

Kontakt
HR
Aleksandra Kim
aleksandra.kim@ohla-sverige.se
0735974205

Jobbnummer
9482660

