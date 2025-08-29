Project Planner
Skills and experience:
Specialized in project planning, scheduling, and control
Solid knowledge of Primavera P6, MS Project and Excel
Ability to develop, implement, and follow up on schedules to ensure project delivery on time and on budget
Well-developed communication and collaboration skills, working effectively in cross-functional teams
Experience from large infrastructure and tunnel projects in a Swedish context
Used to working in complex technical environments and managing multiple stakeholders
Education:
Master's Degree in Design and Construction Project Management (Sweden)
