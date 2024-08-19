Project Planner
Role Purpose
As a Project Planner you will play an active role in project management support of multi-disciplined, multi-sector project delivery work by facilitating the planning, scheduling and controlling processes. Providing advice, support and clear communication of fact-based answers to key management questions which will aid in intelligent and effective decision making, and must escalate and flag internally to the Lead Planner (& Planning Manager) immediately where there is risk.
Key Functions of the Project Planner
• Review Contract documentation and highlight key schedule and tracking requirements
• Develop Construction schedule based on high level target schedule and WBS received from Project manager
• Support in client schedule negotiations
• Labour & Metrics load the schedule based on hours & quantities received from the Commercial Team
• Develop the required Trackers and Reporting templates
• Develop fully integrated construction schedule in conjunction with the Main Contractor and Project Manager
• Measure & track weekly progress and efficiency in consultation with the Site Team and validate this formally with the Commercial Team every 2 / 3 weeks
• Highlight potential risks and roadblocks to the project team and lead planner on an ongoing basis
Project Planner Responsibilities:
In conjunction with your project team, you will be responsible for the execution of various stages of a project as follows:
Business Unit Support:
• Point of contact for the Project Manager for all project related planning issues
• Develop Schedule's and Histograms for Bid Support as required by the Lead Planner
Programme Co-ordination (Planning Phase of Project Life Cycle):
• Support the implementation of Planning Process
• Review Contract documentation concerning Schedule and Reporting Requirements and ensure that they are met
• Facilitate Planning Meeting(s) where required
• Validation of High Level Target Schedule as received from PM considering current emerging IFC project information
Optimize build schedule & develop "Pinch Pint Register" identifying where we are not in agreement with Main Contractors / CMT schedule
• High level labour load of Target Schedule to be completed and S-Curve to be produced
• Submit the Schedule and S-curve (& all subsequent schedules) for review and approval to the Lead Planner
• Negotiation strategy to be developed to deal with main contractor schedule risk - influence favourable outcome to KGE
• Organize with PM & attend meeting with Main Contractor / CMT to negotiate and agree Kirby optimum build schedule - minute and circulate
• Revise / Develop and add agreed level of detail to schedule
• Assist Main Contractor / CMT in development of an overall integrated schedule
• Ensure that the schedule is "Labour Loaded" and aligned with the Commercial Department Budgets - highlight any weeks where large progress is forecasted to PM's, Lead Planner & Planning Manager
• Produce Build Methodology / Phasing Drawings
• Present the latest version of the schedule to the construction team to ensure there is a thorough understanding
• Support in Risk identification & mitigation
Status and Performance Advisor (Controlling Phase of Project Life Cycle):
• Provide clear communication of early warnings to project management teams obtained from progress reports and knowledge of project field conditions
• Advise project teams on ways to improve performance
• Monitor package progress and efficiency (direct and subcontract) provide "estimate at completion" on labor man-hour spend in conjunction with the Commercial Team
• Chair and facilitate weekly "Look Ahead" Meetings on site with SM's as required
• Progress Measuring / recording & collating actual installation progress for installation progress reporting
• Weekly Spent / Earned man-hours efficiency reporting in conjunction with the Commercial Team
• Compilation of and issuing of period progress reports (internal / external / dashboard)
• Produce Weekly "Drop-line Schedule" cw. 2 week look ahead and 2 week retrospective
• Schedule management, revision and maintenance
• Escalation of risk items to Lead Planner & Planning Manager
General
• Look for new opportunities to improve service to "Internal Customers"
• Look for new opportunities to improve processes
• You will proactively and vigilantly keep information secure and fully comply with the Information Security Management System (ISMS).
