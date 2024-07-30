Project Planner
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Project Planner to join our Skellefteå team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
As a Project planner you will support in executing changes within each Customer Project, according to Change Management procedure. The very cross functional role shall ensure that all the key disciplines involved for a given change are aligned on the scope of a change and its implementation plan.
Key responsibilities
Support the Change Project Managers in driving the Change requests
Coordinated details of changes on the shop floor, ensuring everyone understands the implications of a change
Supports in the execution of Design of Experiments/Trials which may lead to Change Requests for the Customer project
Participates in developing a scalable Change Management procedure and governance
Contributes to build up a supportive culture of cooperation and teamwork within the project
Requirements
MSc. degree in Mechanical, Chemical, Physics, Industrial Management or similar
Multidisciplinary needs to understand the guiding principles of different disciplines such as: Product Design, Process Engineering, Engineering and Manufacturing Quality. Supply Chain, Supplier Quality, Production Control, ...
Good communication and stakeholder management skills
Fluency in English.
Personal success factors
Positive mindset and passion for finding the best solutions
Likes to work cross functionally over different teams
Good at managing unclear tasks or directives
Shows grit and a "can do" attitude, constantly pushing beyond the status quo
