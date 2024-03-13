Project Planner
About NKT
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023. We connect a greener world.www.nkt.com
If you are looking for a new opportunity and are experienced in project planning, we have the right job for you.
Project planning for EPC HV Cable projects
NKT - Leading HVDC Solutions to empower the green transition.
We are seeking a dedicated and detail-oriented Project Planner to join our team. As a Project Planner, you will have an important part in coordinating and organizing project activities from initiation to completion. The ideal candidate will have proven organizational skills, good communication abilities, and a keen eye for detail. If you appreciate working in a dynamic environment and enjoy ensuring projects are completed efficiently and on schedule, we invite you to apply for this exciting opportunity.
You will develop, implement, and maintain procedures, means and tools to ensure the efficient organization and operation of the scheduling, progress control and reporting activities across the project. In additional, you will participate in several international project teams and mentor junior planners.
Main responsibilities
Project Scheduling:
* Develop and maintain project schedules, outlining tasks, timelines, and dependencies.
* Collaborate with project team members to ensure realistic timelines and milestones.
Resource Coordination:
* Work closely with project managers to identify resource requirements and allocate resources accordingly.
* Monitor resource availability and address any constraints to maintain project timelines.
Progress Tracking:
* Regularly update and track project progress against established schedules.
* Identify potential delays or roadblocks and communicate them to the project team.
Documentation and Reporting:
* Maintain accurate project documentation, including project plans, status reports
* Generate regular reports to update stakeholders on project status and key performance indicators.
Risk Management:
* Assist in identifying and assessing project risks and run schedule risk analysis reports.
* Work collaboratively with the project team to develop and implement risk mitigation strategies.
Communications:
* Facilitate communication among project team members and stakeholders.
* Organize and lead regular project meetings, ensuring all relevant information is communicated effectively.
Key requirements
In this role you need to have ability to work in a busy setting without compromising on deliverables. Working in a structured way and being supportive to your colleagues comes natural to you.
Additionally, your CV includes:
* A Bachelor or Master's degree in project management. Relevant professional experience can beat a formal degree
* At least 10 years professional experience in project planning
* Primavera P6 expertise
* Power BI knowledge
* Fluency in English
We also expect you to have:
* Schedule risk analysis expertise
* Good communication and interpersonal skills
* Ability to meticulously plan and monitor project details
* Efficiently prioritize tasks and manage time to meet project deadlines
* Collaborate efficiently with diverse team members to fulfill project goals
* Capable of adapting effectively within a rapidly changing workplace
Meritorious skills:
* Claim management, FIDIC or NEC contract experience
* Oil & Gas experience
If you possess an eagerness for project planning and are known for your organizational skills, we welcome your application. Participate in our efforts to complete projects efficiently and adhere to established deadlines.
The location for this position is preferably Karlskrona (Sweden) but could also be in any of our other locations like Rotterdam (UK) or Teesside (UK).
Contact and application:
Are you the one for this position?
Apply with CV and personal letter via the link below, at latest 30th of April 2024.
Tests can occur in our recruitment processes, valid work permit in the intended work location is needed.
