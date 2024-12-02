Project Manager within MedTech
Alten Sverige AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-12-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alten Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a passion for leading teams and improving people's health? Do you also have previous experience from project management? Then you should apply right away!
YOUR ROLE AS PROJECT MANAGER
In your role as Project Manager within Medical device you will be responsible for leading, develop & overseeing projects and help our customer to improve the patient safety. Your responsibility will be to make sure the product is designed to meet customer inputs, product requirements and are compliant with applicable standards. You will get a chance to work in our different projects both inhouse at ALTEN and at our customers site.
REQUIREMENTS:
Bachelor's/Masters degree in mechatronics, mechanics, product development or similar
Experience from Medical Device development and the design control process.
Familiar in one or more regulatory and quality standards such as MDR, FDA, ISO13485, ISO14971 etc.
Experience in digital transformation and change management is preferred.
Previous technical roles within medical device development is also very meritorious.
Preferably good knowledge in both swedish and english.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9 offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Welcome to read more about us at alten.se Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
9040760