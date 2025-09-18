Project Manager within Mechanical Design Engineering
WE AT ALTEN STOCKHOLM ARE LOOKING FOR A PROJECT MANAGER WITHIN MECHANICAL DESIGN ENGINEERING TO JOIN OUR AUTOMOTIVE TEAM!
We are looking for senior
MECHANICAL DESIGN ENGINEERS WITH EXPERIENCE FROM LEADINGAUTOMOTIVE PROJECTS.
LOCATION: STOCKHOLM.
INDUSTRY: AUTOMOTIVE.
EXPERIENCE LEVEL: Mid/Senior with experience of leading projects.
WHAT ALTEN CAN OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, we believe in growth, opportunities, and work-life balance. We offer:
Exciting projects across multiple industries.
Coaching & career development through ALTEN Academy.
Three extra vacation days per year.
Collective agreement with pension, insurance & wellness grants.
A strong community with networks like Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Lead the design and development of automotive components from concept to production.
Review and validation mechanical designs.
Collaborate with manufacturing, testing, and quality teams to optimize designs.
Define and manage project timelines, milestones and deliverables.
Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations.
Solve complex engineering challenges and drive continuous improvements.
Manage risks and changes in the project.
REQUIREMENTS
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering or related field.
Minimum 3 years of experience in the automotive industry.
Experience of leading projects.
Proficiency in CATIA V5/V6
Experience with Enovia / 3DExperience.
Strong knowledge of materials (plastics & sheet metal), manufacturing processes, and industry standards.
MERITORIOUS
Work experience within Europe.
Familiarity with FRAS, OAS.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies, with 57,000+ employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers work on high-tech projects in Automotive, Defense, Energy, Industry, Public Services, Life Sciences, and more.
In Sweden, ALTEN has 1,300+ employees across nine offices. For the fifth consecutive year, ALTEN has been recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen.
