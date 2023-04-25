Project Manager to WorkShop
2023-04-25
Now we are looking for a Project Manager to join WorkShop Activation department. We are keen to recruit someone with a passion for retail and innovative customer experiences, plus experience in production of projects relating to store concepts and retail branding.
ABOUT WORKSHOP
Workshop - The consumer experience agency is the largest and leading retail agency in the Nordics. They help some of the world's largest brands to provide amazing consumer experiences and do this via their unique offering, "A combination of strategic, creative, and tactical services" that includes retail space activations, pop-up stores concepts, events, or even digital campaigns. They run business across the entire of Northern Europe with offices across the Nordics, Benelux, and Paris. Workshop has a turnover of ca 250MSEK and have several years been awarded as a Gassell company. With over 250 employees throughout our countries their strong culture of having a passion for consumer experiences, diversity, and comradery is going viral!
ABOUT THE ROLE
As Project Manager, you will be responsible for running projects from the planning stage, through tendering, the creative process and production, to implementation and follow-up. You will be responsible for independently planning, structuring, and holding together fast-paced projects and productions with many interim deliveries and tight deadlines. It is therefore important that you have the drive to take overall control of the projects, while also maintaining a sharp eye on the details. You will also be responsible of developing good relationships with existing and upcoming clients. Last but not least, you will need to handle tightly the financial reporting.
ABOUT YOU
To succeed in the role of Project Manager you need to be efficient and meticulous, as well as enjoying project-based work and managing multiple projects/customers at the same time. WorkShop value long-term customer relations, and as such you will be expected to maintain high standards and levels of delivery.
As a person, you need to be a sociable and decisive team player with an exceptional feel for service and organization. You should have a positive attitude and a capacity to find solutions to new tasks and challenges. You should also be able to adapt your way of communicating depending on who you are dealing with and deliver high quality both internally and externally.
To suit the role, you are required to have:
• At least two years' experience as an operational project manager at a retail agency, design agency, concept agency or in-house department within retail
• Experience of supplier procurement, in particular regarding shopfitting, manufacturing, joinery and building contractors
• A well-developed understanding of the business world
• Experience of budget and tendering work
• Worked on invoicing and financial follow-up
• Digital (Social Media, influence, website...) knowledge is a plus
• All sorts of event experience is a plus
• A degree in marketing, economics, or project management
• Excellent communication skills in Swedish, English and a plus for Nordic languages.
• Good knowledge of Asana or other PM tool in addition to the MS Office Suite, with an emphasis on Excel & PowerPoint.
Start: As soon as possible or according to agreement
Working hours: Full time
Workplace: Stockholm
