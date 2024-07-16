Project Manager to ABB Metallurgy
2024-07-16
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
ABB Metallurgy sells and delivers Electromagnetic stirring and braking systems to the steel and aluminum industry around the world.
As a Project Manager within ABB Metallurgy, you will be responsible for the successful execution of our projects aiming to fulfill and exceed the expectations of our customers. The work is done in close cooperation with our sales force, our technical departments and with our workshop. In this role, you will coordinate all tasks related to the project such as planning, providing clear guidelines, tasks, and milestones to the project group, while motivating and providing feedback.
Reporting to the Project Management Office Manager, you will maintain and enhance customer satisfaction by ensuring that customer requirements and all targets are met, providing excellent service at every stage of the project.
Your responsibilities
Plan and execute all tasks related to the successful, follow the projects through from first order to final acceptance after delivery and commissioning on customers' site.
Monitor projects to ensure best practices in cost control, resource efficiency and Health, Safety & Environment (HSE).
Analyze and address project risks, and regularly disseminate lessons learned.
Work with other functions to coordinate contract negotiations and claims with customers.
Achieve project deliverables and compliance with contract requirements.
Responsibility for the entire project lifecycle.
Interact with global customers and suppliers, as well as internal team members, and build strong relationships with customers and stakeholders.
Qualifications for the role
At least 5 years of work experience as Project Manager for system deliveries.
Experience in working with Aluminum refineries or Steel smelting or relevant products or technologies in the Metal industry market is a plus.
Demonstrated experience in management of project scope, cost, schedules, and vendors/subcontractors.
A bachelor's degree in engineering (Mechanical or Electrical) or in management is a plus.
Knowledge of SAP is a plus.
A collaborative, solution-focused approach, and strong written and spoken communication skills.
Fluent in writing and speaking English, Swedish knowledge is a plus.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Avin Kohzadi, +4621-34 01 62, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11, Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85, Leaders: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Irma Leijon, +46 724 61 23 14. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
You are welcome to apply the latest by August 15. Please note that we will not be able to assess candidates during summer vacation, expect to receive feedback at the middle to end of August. Happy Summer!
We look forward to receiving your application. If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
