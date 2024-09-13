Project Manager Service Development at Volvo Energy
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of accelerating electrification and driving circularity for a better tomorrow. With an agile approach and a can-do mindset, we actively work to ensure the acceleration of the electrification transformation every day in all that we do. As the Volvo Group, we are driving circularity in our industry forward in these important areas.
Charging and Infrastructure Solution - C&IS
At Volvo Energy, our team focuses on developing Charging and Infrastructure Solutions (C&IS) for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV). We collaborate with Business Areas and partners to create and accelerate industry standardization and roll-out.
Furthermore, we identify and secure public funding and subsidies available in different markets and regions. This allows us to leverage financial support to develop new business opportunities and value propositions. We work closely with our colleagues at Volvo Group and our partners to create innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers.
As the go-to expert function within the Volvo Group for BEV/FCEV C&IS, we strive to stay at the forefront of industry developments and advancements. Our expertise and knowledge enable us to provide valuable insights and guidance to our stakeholders. By combining our efforts with the expertise of our partners and the wider industry, we aim to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and contribute to a sustainable future.
In this role you will:
• Lead the development of charging & infrastructure services projects with high complexity that significantly impact the business in a global environment
• Manage projects to completion, including business, functional financial processes, operational, and system integration with external partners and internal stakeholders
• Drive initiatives that enable new capabilities for Volvo Group Charging & Infrastructure Services and build/maintain/integrate to enable charging services for Volvo Group 's customers.
• Coordinate & manage and delivery of the projects, working stakeholders in close connection with the other Group divisions with a clear End-to-End lead
• Communicate with all stakeholders to ensure regular and clear communication regarding the project deliverables.
Making it a success for yourself and Volvo Energy
Welcome to a global team unified by an important mission, great ideas, fun, diversity, and inclusion. Our colleagues are - and will always be - the most important part of the story, as each colleague truly matters and plays an essential role in our journey.
To succeed, we believe you are innovative, pragmatic, creative with a positive spirit, curious and have an entrepreneurial mindset. Being recognized in your specialties, you are a forward-looking person, and you see opportunities when others see risks. Being appreciated by your peers, you enjoy connecting with a broad network, building win-win approaches, and developing relationships - inside and outside of the Volvo Group - in a cross-functional manner.
We will be a fairly small team and therefore look for colleagues that thoroughly enjoy this intrapreneurial challenge, can hit the ground running and lead with passion, perform with purpose and transform with vision.
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match! We work in an optimistic atmosphere, where joy, knowledge sharing, and openness are key characteristics.
Qualifications likely required to be successful:
• Masters in Business Administration, Finance, Electrical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, or equivalent business experience. MBA preferred
• A strong leader who can influence change with exceptionally excellent communication skills both verbal and written
• A global mindset with good understanding of the business environment
• Good understanding of the international truck business, especially in the field of service market.
• Ability to build and maintain cross-functional and executive-level relationships
• A great passion for creating engagement and commitment
• Experience from EV charging and infrastructure solutions, encompassing hardware, software, and services
• Significant experience within project management and services development
• A strong inner drive to reach results and secure deliveries.
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken, preferably also in Swedish
