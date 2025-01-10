Project Manager/Scrum Master
We are now looking for a Project Manager/Scrum Master for a global company in Lund who drives/executes the development of new technologies and solutions for processing equipment.
The team has a global role to drive and execute advanced development projects of new technology and knowledge on food processing. Many of the development projects are complex and are run together with customers, industrial partners and/or universities. The candidate will be driving both waterfall and Agile.
Responsibilities:
Manage each project's scope and timeline
Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings and daily stand-ups
Coach team members in Agile frameworks
Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration
Be the point of contact for external communications (e.g. from customers or stakeholders)
Work with product owners to handle backlogs and new requests
Resolve conflicts and remove obstacles that occur
Help teams implement changes effectively
Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint
Guide development teams to higher scrum maturity
Help build a productive environment where team members 'own' the solution and enjoy working on it
Requirements:
Experience in waterfall role
Experience as a scrum master
Familiarity with teams transitioning from waterfall to Agile development
Excellent knowledge of Scrum techniques and artifacts (such as definition of done, user stories, backlog refinement)
Excellent communication skills
Problem-solving and conflict-resolution ability
Outstanding organizational skills
Degree in Engineering, Business, or similar field
Scrum master certification is a plus
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is in February 2025, 11 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
