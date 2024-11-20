Project Manager R&D
Project Manager R&D
A Snapshot of Your Day
As a Project Manager for R&D at Siemens Energy, you will play an important role in driving the energy transition forward each day!
Imagine a dynamic environment where you lead projects for our gas turbines. Each project varies in size and complexity, ensuring that no two days are ever the same.
Your typical day could include leading project meetings with your team to assess progress, presenting your project in formal reviews, collaborating on solutions to specific challenges, refining time estimates, or discussing requirements with suppliers and customers.
Operating in an international arena, you will interact with team members, suppliers, and customers from all corners of the world.
You will be leading teams to deliver high-quality technical solutions that shape the future of energy. Your leadership, interpersonal skills, and drive will be instrumental in our continued success.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Lead and coordinate R&D projects to meet technical requirements, timeframes, and budget constraints effectively.
* Build and inspire high-performing project teams capable of delivering excellent technical solutions.
* Ensure seamless coordination and collaboration with internal and external stakeholders for smooth project execution.
* Develop and maintain good relationships with customers, partners, and suppliers to guarantee project success.
What You Bring
* Experience in leading complex R&D projects in technical environments. Project management certifications are meritorious.
* Excellent leadership abilities, enabling you to guide cross-functional teams effectively
* Excellent collaborative skills to promote cooperation and teamwork
* Strong personal drive and a solution-oriented approach to overcoming challenges
* Proficiency in both Swedish and English
About the Team
Our team consists of 10 project managers, who have diverse backgrounds and extensive expertise, including deep knowledge of gas turbine development. With proficiency in both predictive and agile project management approaches, and certifications to back their skills, our team ensures excellence in every project.
We have an open and collaborative environment where help is always close at hand. By regularly discussing project challenges and sharing innovative solutions, we support each other to overcome obstacles and impediments. Our focus is always on finding solutions, and together, we turn every challenge into an opportunity. Plus, we make sure to have fun while working hard!
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 98,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for peop... Ersättning
