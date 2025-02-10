Project Manager Quality
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are you ready to make electrifying connections? Help us design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by project leading cross functional teams for the next-generation battery technologies with a global reach.
Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of delivering best-in class customer quality, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. You'll contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Do you feel energized and motivated with the opportunity to help customers to be more successful and to improve the quality of products and services? Come and join Volvo Group and help leave society in good shape for the next generation.
In this role, you will:
Transform the way our solutions influence the world. You'll drive the development projects and Quality activities for the best-in-class customer experience and lead cross functional teams for Electromobility applications. You posses expetional skills in communication, adjusting content and style to meet the needs of diverse stakeholders. Your experience in project management, in combination with your ownership mentality will help others grow. In combination with your analytic skillsets, to find patterns in complex data, will pursue understanding for the bigger picture, you will be leading projects, quality cases, deliveries, investigations, cost and features requisites.
To drive initiatives aiming to enhance product quality performance, acting by yourself, or leading a team, being accountable for full product lifecycle - from early stages of problem identification to solution implementation in factories and aftermarket. Your skillsets will help you grasp a multitude of quality systems and tools, be an active community member that contributes with continuous improvement initiatives and create the appropriate documentation needed.
The daily work has interface with several stakeholders: Operations, Purchasing, Dealers, Suppliers and other engineering and management teams, enabling proactive and constructive co-operation. You will be encouraged to speak up! We want you to be heard.
To succeed in this role, you will need to:
* Dream big and bring fresh vision, enthusiasm, and strong knowledge to invigorate our ways of working.
* Leverage your exceptional communication skills to thrive in this highly visible role, developing next-gen technologies in a team environment.
* Use your problem-solving abilities to energize the way we work and elevate our performance to the next level.
Requirements:
* Result-driven, structured, and experienced in leading technical development solutions, managing scope and deliveries, and defining and maintaining project plans, timelines, and budgets.
* Capable of understanding the broader scope and summarizing decisions for leadership as a task force leader.
* A senior engineer with at least 5 years of project management experience, preferably within the automotive product development field, ideally from the Volvo Group.
* Experienced in the full development lifecycle of R&D and quality processes.
* Skilled in product documentation and proficient in quality tools.
* Holds a Master of Science in Electrical, Mechatronics, Mechanical Engineering, or a related field.
* Experienced in leading teams using quality tools like Root Cause Analysis and 8D.
* Proactive in monitoring quality dashboards and aftermarket trends.
* A key reference for reactive quality processes.
* Experienced in leading cross-functional teams and risk assessments for high-severity issues.
* Able to serve as a liaison between Engineering Quality and Volvo governance for specific cases.
* Committed to ensuring lessons learned are documented and accessible in a common database.
* Possesses a problem-solving mindset and the ability to drive complex investigations.
Merits:
* PMP certificate or Project Management formal education.
* Systems knowledge: JIRA, KOLA, IMPACT, ARGUS, EDB, VDB, VDA, LVD, UCHP
* Electromobility background.
* Blackbelt certified with proven implemented projects within Automotive Industry.
Interested in the role? Feel free to contact Talent Aquisition Partner, Smita Shree, at smita.shree@volvo.com
Note: This ad is for multiple positions
Last Application Date: 21st Feb,2025
