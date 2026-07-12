Project manager production
NKT HV Cables AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Karlskrona
2026-07-12
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Växjö
, Malmö
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:
At NKT in Karlskrona, we develop and manufacture high voltage power cables that enable the transition to renewable energy.
Job description:Join us and contribute to the world's transition to a green and sustainable future!
Do you want to leverage your project leadership skills and reach your full potential? We are now looking for a Project Manager Production to join our Operations team in Karlskrona. In this role, you will play a key part in managing and facilitating large, complex customer projects worldwide.
Your role
As Project Manager Production, your main responsibility is to ensure that all production activities within customer projects are executed according to plan. You will act as the link between Production and the overall project organization, ensuring alignment with customer requirements and project goals.You will be part of the core Project Team, contributing with updates on production progress, manufacturing, budget and forecasts, as well as milestone tracking.
Your responsibilities
Coordinate cable production throughout all project phases
Ensure alignment between customer requirements and manufacturing execution
Monitor production progress and act on deviations when needed
Develop and follow up on production budget, schedule and manufacturing plans
Oversee risk management and consequence analysis within production
Represent Production in project meetings and towards customers
In addition, you will follow up on production-related investments and ensure they are completed before production start. You will participate in testing activities together with customers when required and manage ongoing dialogue related to production matters.
Communicative production-oriented project managerWe are looking for a motivated project manager who thrives in a fast-paced role, making sure that project goals are fulfilled in the best ways possible. You need to be flexible and able to quickly adapt to changes as well as any deviations from original plans. Clear communication and being a supportive colleague are key factors in this role, along with the ability to take initiative and coordinate necessary actions with multiple stakeholders across functions and departments.
In addition to the above, we expect you to have:
BSc degree within engineering, industrial economics, project management or another relevant field.
Relevant work experience within production, project coordination or similar is meritorious, but personal qualities, motivation and willingness to learn are equally important.
Experience and understanding of working with project plans
Fluency in spoken and written Swedish and English
Contact and application
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 2026-08-09. An extract from the criminal record, alcohol and drug tests, along with personality and capacity tests, might be part of our recruitment process.
Due to summer holidays, please expect slightly longer response time from our hiring team. Thank you for your understanding.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen – Joakim Wikström +46 734 070 243
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8532-44307988". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290)
371 65 KARLSKRONA (KARLS) Arbetsplats
NKT HV Cables Jobbnummer
10000295