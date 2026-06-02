Project Manager Packaging & Logistics
Avaron AB / Speditörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla speditörsjobb i Västerås
2026-06-02
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will lead a key workstream in a next-generation robotics manufacturing environment, shaping how inbound materials are packaged for a new production setup. The focus is on improving supplier packaging solutions so they support efficient internal flows, meet safety and cost expectations, and align with sustainability and regulatory demands.
This is a role for you if you enjoy connecting strategy with execution. You will work close to sourcing, logistics, production, sustainability, and suppliers, with real influence over how packaging standards and ways of working are defined. What makes the role especially interesting is the chance to help build practical, scalable solutions in a new manufacturing environment with broad cross-functional impact.
Job DescriptionYou will lead and drive a project workstream focused on packaging for incoming materials.
You will assess current supplier packaging solutions and identify concrete improvement opportunities.
You will work closely with stakeholders across sourcing, logistics, production, and sustainability to align needs and priorities.
You will ensure packaging solutions support safety, cost-efficiency, and smooth internal logistics flows.
You will drive implementation together with suppliers and internal sourcing teams.
You will translate analysis and findings into clear actions, decisions, and follow-up plans.
You will help secure that solutions align with relevant EU sustainability regulations.
RequirementsProven experience in project management.
Strong understanding of purchasing and/or logistics processes.
Experience working with supplier collaboration and implementation projects.
Ability to balance a strategic overview with hands-on execution and detailed analysis.
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills.
Fluent in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
Nice to haveExperience from manufacturing, logistics, or supply chain environments.
Familiarity with EU sustainability regulations such as CBAM, EUDR, and PPWR.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7836630-2031005". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9942021