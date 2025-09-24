Project Manager level 3
2025-09-24
Project Manager
For a customer in Stockholm, we are now looking for a Project Manager level 3.
The Project Manager is responsible for planning and driving the process forward, ensuring that the project follows the schedule and meets the goals. An important part of the assignment is to develop an implementation plan for the transition to a new system, with special responsibility for IT requirements. The Project Manager coordinates the different parts of the project, keeps stakeholders informed and engaged, and leads meetings and workshops. A central task is to motivate and guide the work to define and agree on requirements and processes.
The consultant is expected to work as a resource at the client unit and perform the following tasks:
Project management of a project to procure and implement an application/system for the HR area within Region Stockholm.
Special responsibility also for IT requirements.
The consultant will also act as project management support for the introduction of onboarding in Region Stockholm.
Requirements:
At least five (5) years of documented experience in procurement and implementation projects of applications/systems, including requirements gathering.
At least three (3) years of experience in leading projects within the public sector.
At least three (3) years of experience in application management services.
Merits:
Experience of working within Region Stockholm's organization and project methodology.
The consultant must submit a written Implementation Description that should contain insight and understanding of the assignment.
