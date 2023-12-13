Project manager, leading introductions of sustainable transport solutions
2023-12-13
Scania is now transforming from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Do you want to be part of a dedicated team that is responsible for introducing the products of tomorrow in an international environment that will transform the transport ecosystem into a more sustainable one? Do you enjoy project management and want to develop yourself at one of the leading transport providers in the world? Then this could be the opportunity for you.
The Scania Transmission and E-mobility production plant is today producing gearboxes, axles and electrical propulsion components for the European truck and bus market.
To us sustainability is at the core of everything we do and the projects we run aim to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport ecosystem.
We value diversity, equality and inclusion and work actively to enable all employees to feel well at work.
Our team consists of high-performing project managers with a great mix of different individuals who lead strategic projects in production.
Assignment
Your role as project manager is to lead a team that aims to implement new products in production from the concept phase until industrialization. You will work with colleagues cross-functional and be given responsibility of leading the project. In your role you are expected to:
Lead product introductions cross-functionally
Be responsible for achieving defined targets connected to the product introductions such as time plan, financials and quality.
Contribute to the development and improvement of processes and way of working
Lead a team of production engineers, logistic developers and other functions that are part of the projec
Your profile
We value your personality and give you the prerequisites to succeed and develop within your role. We recommend that you are good at planning and organizing your work and have the capability to handle several tasks simultaneously. You are strong in communication and find it easy to collaborate with other people and like to solve problems and come up with recommendations on how to overcome challenges. With connections both domestic and international you master English both in spoken and written language. Knowledge of the Swedish language is a benefit but not a requirement. You have a Master or Bachelor's degree and have previous experience in project management.
For more information
Please contact hiring group manager Muhamed Güclü tel. 073 668 55 88.
Looking forward to your application!
Applikation
Your application shall contain a CV, personal letter and relevant certificates.
Please apply as soon as possible and no later than December 27th.
Scania uses tests as part of the recruitment process. A background check might be conducted for this position.
