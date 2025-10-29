Project Manager Lead
Akzo Nobel Industrial Coatings AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Malmö
2025-10-29
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Akzo Nobel Industrial Coatings AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Staffanstorp
, Mölndal
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Just outside Malmö you find a leading paint company with a focus on innovation and sustainability. One of the Nordic region's largest sites where we develop, manufacture, market and sell paint for indoor and outdoor environments for consumers, customers and industry. The business mainly consists of two companies. Akzo Nobel Industrial Coatings, a leader in the sale and manufacture of paints and coatings for industrial surface treatment for wood products such as windows, doors, floors, and furniture. Some of the customers are IKEA, Montana, Inwido and Tarkett. The other company Akzo Nobel Decorative Coatings develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, varnishes, putty and wood protection products to professional painters and consumers. The portfolio includes the well-known brands Nordsjö, Sadolin and Cuprinol. At the site, 560 proud employees work to meet our customers' needs for high-quality products and services.
Are you a natural leader who enjoys turning complexity into clarity? Do you love helping teams succeed while keeping projects on track? Then you might be our next Project Manager Lead.
What can AkzoNobel offer you?
At AkzoNobel you are met by a warm and welcoming atmosphere. We work together with a focus on innovation and sustainability, to be the leader in our industry. Diversity enriches our workplaces and we work actively together with our employees to make them thrive and develop. We work strategically to become a better employer. This has resulted in that we have been appointed one of Sweden's Karriärföretag and received Top Employer certification 2025. We offer you an international working environment where you take on rewarding and challenging tasks that broaden your horizon and develop you in your role. You will work with competent and like-minded colleagues who share your attitude and enthusiasm. Welcome!
What will you do?
In the role of Project Manager Lead, you will have a team of three direct reports. You will lead the project management function at the site, ensuring that engineering projects are executed in alignment with strategic business goals. Your leadership will be key in fostering a high-performing team culture, driving continuous improvement, and ensuring that project delivery meets the highest standards of quality, timeliness, and efficiency.
Lead the development and implementation of project management policies, procedures, and best practices across the site.
Act as the main point of contact for key stakeholders, ensuring clear communication and alignment on project goals and progress.
Conduct regular project audits and reviews to assess performance, identify risks, and implement corrective actions.
Collaborate closely with senior leadership to align project strategies with broader organizational objectives.
Optimize resource allocation in collaboration with resource managers to ensure effective project execution and team productivity.
Responsible for consolidating monthly reporting for the engineering department
This is a permanent full-time position, with a preferred start date as soon as possible. You'll report directly to the Site Responsible Engineer.
Who are you?
You're someone who enjoys leading others and helping them grow. You know how to keep projects moving forward without losing sight of the bigger picture. Communication comes naturally to you, whether it's with your team or senior stakeholders. You're comfortable making decisions, even when things are complex, and you're not afraid to challenge the status quo when needed. Most importantly, you care about creating a good working environment where people feel supported and clear on their goals.
We believe you'll thrive in this role if you have:
A degree in Engineering, preferably in Mechanical-, Industrial-, Electrical or Automation engineering, or a related field
Proven experience in project management, with a track record of successfully leading complex projects
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Your application
At AkzoNobel we are very committed to ensuring an inclusive and respectful workplace where all employees can be their best selves. We strive to embrace diversity, tolerance and respect. Our recruitment process plays a major role in this journey as it lays the foundation for a diverse work environment. In our organization, all qualified applicants are treated from an equal perspective regardless of ethnic origin, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age or disability.
We review applications on an ongoing basis and unfortunately do not accept applications via email.
For further information about the role, please contact Ahmer Javed, Site Responsible Engineer, ahmer.javed@akzonobel.com
For further information about recruitment process, please contact, Samuel Johannesson, Talent Acquisition Partner, samuel.johannesson@akzonobel.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Akzo Nobel Industrial Coatings AB
(org.nr 556035-9993)
Staffanstorpsvägen 50 (visa karta
)
205 17 ARLÖV Jobbnummer
9580519