Project Manager, Front-end Sales Transformers in Sweden
2023-02-01
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Are you a driven professional with the ambition to further develop through new challenges? If so, this can be the right opportunity for you to join a great team within the Sales and Marketing department for business unit Transformers in Sweden.
As our project manager you will be responsible for the entire project cycle, from first order to final delivery. Your personal skills are crucial as project manager, and we are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute.
You will be based in Västerås and become part of our winning team, where the culture is open and transparent and where we all contribute.
Your responsibilities
Manage project execution of transformer deliveries on the Swedish market
Manage several projects in parallel
Act as key contact for the customer and an escalation point for project issues
Collaboration with colleagues internationally
As a team we are all responsible to develop our processes
You will work in an international context with supplying factories around Europe with opportunities to interact with different countries and cultures
Your background
You are customer oriented and have a problem-solving attitude
Proven strong teamwork and communication skills
Previous experience within project management and/or the transformer business is a strong advantage
University degree is an advantage
To succeed in this role you have 2-3 years work experience
Proficiency in English and Swedish is required for this role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you?
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Welcome to apply by 26th of February! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Erik Björck, +46 730-26 10 62, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Bo Westman, +46 107-38 38 04, Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 730-70 01 20; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Michael Blomberg, michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com
.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com
