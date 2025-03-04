Project Manager Dynamics 365
2025-03-04
Maandag Nordic is now looking for a senior Project Manager for its end client for an ERP implementation of Dynamics 365.
Start: As soon as possible
Location: Stockholm area
Duration: Full time until end of 2025, with possibility for extension
About the role
Our client is an international organization that makes both products for the B2B market and has its own shops. They have a Project Manager handling the B2C part, and we are now looking for a Project Manager to implement Dynamics 365 for the B2B. We are looking for someone that has experience in picking up a Dynamics 365 implementation in a structured way and knows how to implement it in phases.
The Dynamics 365 components that will be implemented are:
F&O
Supply Change Management
IBS
POS
Besides implementation, there is also a large transformation part to this project. They are moving in phases from the legacy system, Dynamics AX 2009 and 2012, to Dynamics 365.
Requirements
To be successful in this role, we see that you have the following areas of experience:
Experience in supervising and managing an ERP implementation Dynamics 365, as a Project Manager
Demonstrable experience with implementation and transformation projects
Experience in handling large projects with several organizational units, chains and departments
Experience in handling a broad scope of implementation of Dynamics 365
Experience in managing multiple stakeholders - here you will handle both the implementation partner as well as the internal business and tech organization
Experience of change and adoption in the organization, through organizing end-user training, testing etc.
Fluent in English both written and verbal (Swedish is a plus but not a must)
It's not a must, but it will be helpful to have:
Experience with B to B implementations
Experience with Data migration, from legacy system
Experience with Dynamics AX09, AX12
