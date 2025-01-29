Project Manager Digital Service Enablers
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2025-01-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Are you a person who wants to be part of changing the future by creating transport solutions towards a more sustainable environment? We at Volvo Group are constantly moving and changing to be one step ahead in the technology journey. Within Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are adapting and challenging ourselves to be able to develop breakthrough transport solutions. We strive to add value and the best solutions to our customers while being energy-efficient, sustainable, and safer for society. That's the reason we are looking for an experienced Project Manager.
What do we do?
We belong to System Complete in Electromobility. A dynamic department in the forefront of digital transformation working with digital service enablers for electromobility systems and delivering customer values for Volvo business units such as trucks & buses.
You will be part of the Productivity Services team. We are a very diverse team with different genders, nationalities, and areas of expertise. One of our deliveries is an advanced energy prediction algorithm. It is a simulation-based framework using several inputs such as: map data, vehicle configuration, weather, charging, auxiliaries load, etc. to calculate the energy prediction of an electric truck (and other propulsion systems). This algorithm can then be used in all phases of the product cycle: development, pre-sales, pre-trip, onboard, post trip, after-sales. In addition to this we have other service enablers connected to battery system, chargers and other electromobility domains.
What will you do?
You will play a pivotal role in our organization by translating customer requirements for our development teams, connecting various teams to align on digital services for electromobility, and supporting and driving the roadmap for digital service enablers. Your responsibilities will include planning, securing resources, and executing specific digital service enablers for electromobility, as well as facilitating communication to translate business needs into implementation across multiple organizations.
Main expectations from this role are to:
• Leverage electromobility technology expertise and business development skills to contribute to the strategic roadmap for digital service enablers.
• Identify opportunities for new digital service enablers within electromobility and support the organization in high-level requirement creation and management.
• Design, communicate, and occasionally implement an operational plan for completing end-to-end delivery of service enablers.
• Continuously align project content, schedules, cost estimates, and requirements with stakeholders.
• Monitor progress and performance against the project plan, taking action to resolve operational problems and minimize delays.
• Engage in dialogues with stakeholders to connect service enabler deliveries to business, demonstrating collaboration and teamwork.
Who are you?
We believe that to be successful in the position, you are a team player and have a previous experience in the automotive industry, SW development, data domain and strong project management skills. You have the ability to drive topics independently within the organization. You have a willingness to learn, collaborate, and take responsibility with a can-do attitude. You have a positive attitude, are kind to others, and enjoy being surrounded by energetic people with solution-oriented mindsets. If you want to have fun at work and be productive at the same time, this is the right place for you.
Requirements:
• Senior professional with more than 5 years of experience in automotive or similar industry.
• Basic knowledge in Microsoft Project tools
• Knowledge of System Weaver
• Experience of working in an Agile and traditional Project Management environment
• Bachelor's degree in software, electrical, mechanical or other engineering areas
• Very good communication skills in English, both spoken and written.
It's a merit to have:
• Knowledge of programming languages and Embedded coding- Python, Java
• PMP certification
• Utilize previous experience to drive and contribute to the electromobility service domain
We are looking forward to receiving your application! Don't hesitate to get in touch if you have any questions or want to know more about this role.
Hiring Manager: Sudip Sarkar,
Email id: sudip.sarkar.2@volvo.com
Last Application Date: 21st Feb, 2025
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "17356-43137830". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Smita Shree 031-66 00 00 Jobbnummer
9133745