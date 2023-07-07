Project Manager
2023-07-07
Taekwondo coach, beekeeper, or hobby fisherman? Right now, we are looking for Project Managers with interests beyond just work. Your talents and experiences enrich us. They contribute to a greater understanding of people's everyday lives and the world we all live in. And they make CPAC Systems a more enjoyable workplace. When you, the beekeeper, and the philatelist meet with the home handyman, you approach creative challenges in different ways than when you just wear your engineer hat. You find smarter solutions that make life easier for our customers in trucks, excavators, asphalt pavers, buses, and boats.
Do you want to be part of developing future products in automation, control, X-by-wire systems, HMI, hybrid development, connectivity/telematics? And do you have experiences beyond what is shown on your business card or diploma? Then you are welcome to lead and develop the automotive industry together with us.
This is what we want you to do
As a Project Manager at CPAC, you get to work on the most exciting projects in the industry. We are a technology-driven company where Project Managers are expected to understand the technology and take responsibility for the technical scope of the projects. Planning, communication, and goal achievement are what you excel at. You stay one step ahead, engage the team, and capture both ideas and problems. You are responsible for the budget, resources, and have contact with both customers and suppliers. We work in a flat organization, in an industry where progress is rapid, and therefore, as a project manager, you will be involved where things are happening.
This is you
You are a Project Manager who is really good at driving projects forward, both independently and with the help of the team. If you understand integrated systems and have experience in leading projects in advanced technical product development, then you have the right profile. If you have specific expertise in, for example, functional safety, that is a bonus. To understand our business, you need to have a university or engineering degree, preferably in mechatronics, electrical engineering, or data.
We have a hybrid workplace, which means a combination of working at the office and remotely, so you should be able to be at the office several days a week.
In our world, we recruit personalities. If you feel that this is something for you, we would like to know who you are. Submit your application, and if you have any questions, contact Malin Lindebjörn at Malin.lindebjorn@cpacsystems.se
