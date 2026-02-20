Project Manager
Who We Are
Allgon is a leading manufacturer of wireless machinery control systems, delivering customized solutions to companies across the industrial sector. Our customers engage with us through our subsidiaries, Tele Radio, Åkerströms and Sistematica. We are passionate about developing industrial remote control solutions that enhance safety and efficiency worldwide.
Our R&D department values fast decision-making, open communication, and a flat organizational structure while offering strong resources and excellent development opportunities. We have a team of around 50 professionals working across multiple locations, including Gothenburg, Björbo, Malaga, and Vietnam.
About the Role
As a Project Manager in our R&D team, you will take ownership of development projects covering the entire embedded product lifecycle, from early concept and definition to release, market launch, and industrialization. You will collaborate closely with engineering teams across hardware, firmware/software, and mechanics, as well as operations, quality, supply chain, and regulatory.
In this role, you will drive the integrated project plan, ensure alignment across functions, and secure delivery of compliant, manufacturable, and high-quality products ready for scale.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead a cross-functional team through concept & definition to launch and industrialization.
Own and manage the integrated project plan, budget, timeline, scope, and quality.
Facilitate effective collaboration across engineering, operations, supply chain, quality, and regulatory.
Proactively manage risks, dependencies, and stakeholder alignment.
Report on project status and progress to senior management.
This role can be based in either Gothenburg or Björbo and reports to the CTO.
What We're Looking For
We believe you are a structured and confident professional who thrives in technically complex environments. You have a strong ability to create clarity, drive progress, and align cross-functional teams toward shared objectives. You bring strong communication skills, resilience, and the ability to navigate challenges with a solution-oriented mindset. Additionally, you are comfortable balancing strategic direction with hands-on project execution.
Key qualifications include:
BSc/MSc in Electrical, Computer, Mechanical Engineering, or related field.
7+ years of experience in product development for embedded systems.
3+ years of experience as a Project or Program Manager leading cross-functional teams.
Proven experience driving projects from definition through launch and industrialization.
Experience working with safety certifications is meritorious.
Excellent stakeholder management, planning, and communication skills.
Strong organizational and risk-management abilities.
Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
Category B driving license.
What We Offer
Work with cutting-edge, high-quality products in a dynamic environment.
Opportunities for continuous professional growth and career development.
A challenging and rewarding role within a growing organization.
Collective agreement, including 9 extra days off per calendar year through reduced working hours.
3,000 SEK annually for wellness benefits.
About Allgon
Allgon is a Swedish company specializing in industrial radio control, with a strong track record in wireless technology innovation. Through our brands Tele Radio, Åkerströms and Sistematica, we have built a global presence, employing over 470 professionals and presence in 26 countries.
We offer an exciting work environment in a profitable and growing organization with a strong technical focus. Despite our global reach, we maintain the close-knit atmosphere of a smaller company, where every employee has a voice and can influence the projects they work on.
At Allgon, sustainability is a key priority-ecologically, socially, and financially. We are committed to attracting passionate individuals who share our vision of a safer, more efficient world through advanced wireless technology.
