TUSA Energi AB is expanding its project organization for a major industrial construction and installation project. We are now recruiting an experienced Project Manager to coordinate, plan, and follow up construction activities in close cooperation with site management on projects in Boden, Sweden.
Work duties
Plan, coordinate, and follow up construction and installation activities in assigned project areas
Support site management with project planning, scheduling, and progress tracking
Coordinate activities between engineering, procurement, QA/QC, and construction teams
Monitor project milestones, deliverables, and documentation
Identify risks, deviations, and improvement opportunities and support corrective actions
Participate in coordination meetings with site management, subcontractors, and stakeholders
Support budget follow-up, reporting, and project documentation
Ensure project activities follow contractual, technical, and quality requirements
Qualifications
University degree in civil engineering, mechanical engineering, industrial engineering, or a related technical field
Minimum 3-5 years of experience in project management or project coordination within construction, industrial installation, or similar projects
Experience working closely with site management and construction teams
Good understanding of construction processes and project execution
Strong coordination, communication, and organizational skills
Ability to manage multiple workstreams in a structured manner
English required
Turkish and/or Swedish are considered strong advantages
Employment Conditions & Benefits
Full-time employment: 40 hours per week
Saturday work may be required depending on project needs
Overtime is compensated according to Swedish labor law and applicable agreements
Camp accommodation provided: private room with bathroom and kitchen access
Three meals per day provided by employer
Internal transport between camp and worksite included
Employment follows all applicable Swedish labor laws, including work environment and safety regulations
Mandatory workplace insurances according to Swedish requirements
Personal protective equipment (PPE) provided
ID06 registration arranged and paid by employer
Mandatory safety training included
Salary is offered at a competitive market level for this type of project management role. All required workplace insurances are included and aligned with Swedish industry standards and union-based protections for comparable positions.
Workplace
Project sites located in Boden, Sweden.
How to apply
Send your CV and certificates to: info@tusaenergi.se
Application period
