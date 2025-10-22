Project Manager
Elektron builds state-of-the-art electronic music instruments with deep functionality and exceptional sonic capabilities.
With a track record of iconic products such as the Machinedrum, Octatrack and Digitakt, Elektron has become uniquely positioned in the artist and producer community.
We're now expanding our team, to push the edge of music creation and meet customer demand. With small teams, flat hierarchy, and high emphasis on creativity, Elektron gives room for every idea to be heard. Joining the Elektron team means being trusted in your abilities.
Do you want to be a part of the team that creates the best electronic music instruments in the world?
Role Description
We're looking for a Project Manager to join our team at Elektron HQ in Gothenburg.
In this newly established role, you'll have the opportunity to shape the position and lay the foundation for our Project Management Office (PMO).
Your focus will be on leading and coordinating product development projects while creating efficient structures, processes, and ways of working that strengthen cross-functional collaboration within R&D and across the organization.
This is a hands-on project management role - not a product ownership role - where you'll drive progress, alignment, and delivery together with teams spanning Software, Hardware, Design, Product Management, Supply Chain, Finance, Sales and Marketing.
Key responsibilities
Project Planning and Execution: Ensure Elektron's development project are executed on time, with quality and within budget.
Establish the Project Management function and oversee the Product Lifecycle Process: from product ideas, through pre-study, development, industrialization, and phase out and End-Of-Life.
Process Improvement and Innovation: Constantly seek ways to improve project processes and implementing innovative solutions to enhance project efficiency, striving for Operational Excellence.
Leadership and Mentorship: Lead and mentor project teams by providing motivation, guidance and support to ensure high performance, strong team dynamics and continuous development.
We believe we can be a great fit if you....
Have a minimum of two years' experience from the Project Management environment
Master of Science in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Product Development, or similar experience
Have experience from working with Project Management methodologies
Have strong problem-solving skills, dare to challenge and take decisions, possess excellent communication skills and have a structured way of working
Have proven effective leadership qualities
Are fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Valued skills
International experience with an understanding of working with people from different backgrounds and cultures
You have led or held leadership roles in change processes
Experience from Atlassian's Jira and Confluence
What we offer
A dynamic organization with a flat hierarchy, where you'll have the opportunity to make a real impact and take ownership of your work. At Elektron, you'll experience a strong team spirit and a warm, collaborative atmosphere - with music at the heart of everything we do. You'll work closely across departments, gaining a broad understanding of the company and opening doors for professional development and long-term growth. Along the way, you'll also enjoy regular social events.
We are also covered by Teknikavtalet, a collective agreement established between Unionen and Teknikarbetsgivarna.
Start: As soon as possible, by agreement
Scope: Full-time, permanent position
Location: Banehagsliden 5, Gothenburg
We usually get back to applicants within 14 days, but due to a high volume of applications, the response time may sometimes be longer - but rest assured, you haven't been forgotten, and we promise to reach out as soon as we can.
