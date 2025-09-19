Project Manager
Introduction to Ardena
As a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), Ardena partners with pharmaceutical companies of all sizes-from emerging biotech to global industry leaders-united by the mission to help biopharma innovators navigate drug development with precision, quality, and speed, bringing their molecules from discovery to the clinic and market. Our fully integrated services span drug substance and drug product development, manufacturing, nanomedicine, clinical logistics, bioanalytical services, state research, fill & finish, and CMC regulatory support.
With a rapidly growing international footprint, Ardena is home to over 750 professionals across six strategic locations-Belgium (Ghent), the Netherlands (Oss and Assen), Sweden (Södertälje), Spain (Pamplona), and Somerset, New Jersey (the US). Our open and transparent culture is built on collaboration, ownership, and innovation, guided by our We CARE values. We foster a communicative environment where mutual respect, accountability, and excellence empower our team.
We are looking for skilled and motivated professionals eager to grow their careers in an exciting and fast-paced environment. Whether you're an experienced expert or just starting out, Ardena provides a dynamic workplace where you can contribute to meaningful drug development projects, expand your knowledge, and be part of a global team committed to making a difference. As an international organization, we help you navigate a career path that expands your possibilities beyond borders, opening doors to personal and professional growth without limits. Your potential to grow is limitless with us.
If you are ready to take on new opportunities, work alongside industry experts, and contribute to the future of medicine, Ardena is the place for you.
For the Ardena Business Unit based in Södertälje, we are looking for a Project Manager.
WHAT YOU WILL WORK ON
YOUR ROLE
As a Project Manager, you will play a pivotal role at Ardena Södertälje, ensuring seamless execution of projects and good customer relations. You will work closely with process development, analytical development, manufacturing, quality control and quality assurance to deliver API:s for clinical studies.
YOUR KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
You will have the responsibility for projects concerning manufacturing of APIs for clinical studies
You will be the contact person towards our customers
A typical project team consists of colleagues from process development, analytical development, manufacturing, quality control and quality assurance
You will report to the Business Unit director
You will be responsible for planning, coordination, communication and timeline throughout the project
YOUR PROFILE
You have a masters degree or equivalent within the science/technology field, preferably chemistry, biotechnology or equivalent
You have at least 3 years of experience
You have experience from working with GMP
You feel comfortable in a dynamic and changing environment
You like to learn and develop yourself
You are flexible, a problem solver and a team player
You have an analytical mindset and you can handle multiple projects at the same time
You have good communication skills and are fluent in both Swedish and English (written as well as spoken)
We love creative thinking and pro-activeness
WHAT WE OFFER
At Ardena, we recognize that our people drive our success. We offer:
A true learning environment where you will have the ability to grow your skills A rapidly developing and growing international company with an attractive services, product and customer portfolio A dynamic working environment with nice colleagues Open straightforward but also caring culture We are true to our values An attractive remuneration package Flexible working hours
Please submit your application no later than the 6th of October. We will hold interviews continuously, so do not wait with your application.
Ready to start your career path with Ardena? Click the application button and join us in shaping the future of drug development!
