Project Manager
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-09-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Do you have an interest in working with developing finance and accounting processes? Are you a collaborator and a true team player that likes to coach and build cross functional networks? Do you have a strong ability to manage transformation? If so, the role as Project Manager might be your next step!
As Project Manager Finance & Accounting in the transformation office team, you will drive transformation and development and lead project initiatives in our different Finance processes. Help design and ensure that our new ways of working are implemented and secure operational performance in Finance & Accounting. You will execute and track project progress and exceptions according to the project plan as well as leading project teams and coordinate across all involved stakeholders. You will mitigate project risks and ensure the workstream accordingly to timelines and targeted quality. You will work closely with our Shared Service Center, our different sales organizations and central Finance & Accounting including Global Process Owners.
Key Responsibilities:
Operational responsible to initiate, plan, lead, execute and follow-up project activities.
Prepare, present and secure budgets, business case and project timelines.
Secure project handover to ensure business continuity, new routines, and standards.
Structure the way of working for an efficient and automated process together with suppliers and business experts.
Empower and inspire the team to challenge the status quo.
Identify and suggest areas for improvement to the transformation office.
Identify training needs and implementation of domain specific, operational & behavioral trainings for the different working processes.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
The CFO Office vision is to enable growth while ensuring that H&M Group is a well-managed company. By creating long-term value through securing resilient financials, profitable and sustainable growth and value-creating governance.
The Transformation Office within Finance & Accounting is focused on improving our operations and processes through a combination of automation efforts, standardization and centralization. In this role you will be responsible for driving the transformation and development in our processes, you will be part of the project team driving the shift towards a truly digital organization.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with:
At least 3+ years experience from project management with larger transformation projects within multiple functions, preferably as a project lead and within finance & accounting. You provide great knowledge and ideas when it comes to digital transformation
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills and the ability to customize communication to different needs and stakeholders
Experience from working with automatization & digitalization of processes
Expertise in application migration processes (SAP) and skilled in transition (e.g. knowledge transfers and implementation of SOP's) and operational improvements to maximize productivity and efficiency
Experience of designing and developing operational processes
And people who have:
An understanding of the impact on processes both from accounting perspective as well as business perspective
Knowledge of project implementation approaches and methods
Strong ability to develop and lead an organization through changes (change management)
Strong communications skills in English
JOIN US
This is a full-time position with flexible placement at one of our H&M offices but with consideration that working hours needs to be adapted to the Central European time zone. Some travel would be required to our Stockholm office. You will become part of the Finance & Accounting: Transformation office team.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible but latest by June 30. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound
In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9515776