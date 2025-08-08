Project Manager
2025-08-08
Elektron builds state-of-the-art electronic music instruments with deep functionality and exceptional sonic capabilities.
With a track record of iconic products such as the Machinedrum, Octatrack and Digitakt, Elektron has become uniquely positioned in the artist and producer community.
We're now expanding our team, to push the edge of music creation and meet customer demand. With small teams, flat hierarchy, and high emphasis on creativity, Elektron gives room for every idea to be heard. Joining the Elektron team means being trusted in your abilities.
Do you want to be a part of the team that creates the best electronic music instruments in the world?
Role Description
We are now looking for a Project Manager to join our team at Gothenburg HQ. In this position, you will be running our product development projects and overseeing planning, execution and production to ensure projects are delivered on time and within budget. You will also be responsible for managing processes and coordinating with stakeholders, as well as leading cross-functional teams consisting of Software and Electronic Design Developers, Product Designers, Product Managers, Supply Chain and Marketing representatives. You may also be the leader of external development projects with external resources.
Key responsibilities
Project Planning and Execution: Ensure Elektron's development project are executed on time, with quality and within budget.
Develop the Project Management function and oversee the Product Lifecycle Process: from product ideas, through pre-study, development, industrialization, and phase out and End-Of-Life.
Process Improvement and Innovation: Constantly seek ways to improve project processes and implementing innovative solutions to enhance project efficiency, striving for Operational Excellence.
Leadership and Mentorship: Lead and mentor project teams by providing motivation, guidance and support to ensure high performance, strong team dynamics and continuous development.
We believe we can be a great fit if you....
Have a minimum of two years' experience from the Project Management environment
Master of Science in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Product Development, or similar experience
Have strong problem-solving skills, dare to challenge and take decisions, possess excellent communication skills and have a structured way of working
You live and breathe Continuous Improvement
Have proven effective leadership qualities
Are fluent spoken in Swedish and English
Valued skills
International experience with an understanding of working with people from different backgrounds and cultures
Experience from Agile and Waterfall methodology
Experience from Atlassian's Jira and Confluence
You have a broad technical understanding
Audio, music & synthesizer knowledge
What we offer
A dynamic and multicultural workplace where you have the opportunity to make a real impact and take ownership. At Elektron, you'll experience great team spirit and a warm atmosphere, with music at the heart of everything we do. You'll work closely with all departments and gain a broad understanding of the company, opening doors for professional development and long-term growth. Along the way, you'll enjoy regular social events, fresh fruit, free parking, a wellness benefit, and more - all backed by the security of a collective agreement.
Start: As soon as possible, by agreement
Scope: Full-time, permanent position
Location: Banehagsliden 5, Gothenburg
Application deadline: August 31, 2025
Since this ad is posted during the holiday season, we won't be getting back to you September - but rest assured, you haven't been forgotten, and we promise to reach out as soon as we can.
