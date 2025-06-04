Project Manager
2025-06-04
A Snapshot of Your Day
We are now recruiting a Project Manager who will support our customers in the Americas, Africa and Middle East You will be working in a dynamic project organization where you will have significant responsibility and impact on the success of our business. This role offers the opportunity to collaborate with our dedicated team and customers, ensuring the flawless execution of projects. You will work in a global environment, with customers and colleagues all over the world, why this position requires some international travel.
Every single day will bring new challenges and opportunities to collaborate with our world-class team and customers, driving the success of our projects both locally and globally!
How You'll Make an Impact
* Lead and manage projects with a focus on timely and successful implementation.
* Develop and maintain positive relationships with customers, understanding their needs and ensuring high levels of happiness.
* Coordinate and collaborate with multidisciplinary teams to deliver outstanding project outcomes.
* Closely adhere to project timelines, budgets, and quality standards.
* Foster an inclusive and collaborative work environment, encouraging team members to excel.
* Apply your expertise to drive continuous improvement initiatives within the project scope.
What You Bring
* Previous experience in international business, such as sales or project management.
* Outstanding organizational and leadership skills, with a track record of delivering successful projects.
* Strong communication abilities, capable of influencing and negotiating with collaborators at various levels.
* A driven and proactive attitude, with a dedication to achieving outstanding results.
* The ability to work effectively under pressure and prioritize tasks efficiently.
Beneficial Qualifications
* A degree or equivalent experience in engineering or a related technical field.
* Experience in the Power Generation or Oil & Gas industries.
* Familiarity with project management tools and software.
* Knowledge of Siemens Energy's products and markets.
* Proficiency in Swedish and English.
About the Team
Our team is dedicated to leading and managing projects that are critical to the success of Siemens Energy. We operate in a collaborative and dynamic environment where innovation and excellence are paramount. Our dedication to delivering high-quality projects sets us apart, and we are looking for a Project Manager who shares our passion for the energy business and customer happiness.
Who is Siemens Energy?
With 100,000+ staff across 90+ countries, Siemens Energy develops future energy systems sustainably.
Our distributed team is dedicated to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We maintain a 150-year legacy of innovation that seeks individuals who will champion our emphasis on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion, and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character-no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Rewards/Benefits
* Opportunities to collaborate with a distributed team.
* Opportunities to work on and lead a variety of innovative projects.
* Medical benefits.
* Hybrid/Flexible work.
* Time off/Paid holidays and parental leave.
* Continual learning through the Learn@Siemens-Energy platform.
* Access to a variety of employee resource groups.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/company/jobs.html
, id nr 275550 not later than 2025-07-06.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before the last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Niklas Stadler at niklas.stadler@siemens-energy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-06
Siemens Energy AB
Siemens Energy
